Renault sofasa 16 days temporary assembly stoppage

Through an official communication, the president of Renault-Sofasa, Matthieu Tenenbaum, confirmed that the brand’s assembly plant in the country has already completed more than 16 days of temporary stoppage Due to the national situation that has affected the logistics of several of its suppliers with the shortage of parts that this entails.

Because of this, they decided to advance the collective vacations for a large part of its staff between May 31 and June 7, with a view to resuming activities on June 8.

Last year, Sofasa has already had a cessation of activities in its assembly plant due to the covid-19 pandemic, suspending activities on March 26 and resuming two months later. In addition, due to the announcements of the restructuring of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance there was speculation about its possible closure, which was denied shortly after.

Below we share the statement signed by Matthieu Tenenbaum.

Renault sofasa

“RENAULT-Sofasa is a Company with more than 50 years of presence in the country, which year after year renews its commitment to remain and grow in Colombia. In this sense, we reiterate our trust in Institutionality, trust that has allowed us to go through moments difficult in history, which, together with the capacity, optimism and resilience of our people, has allowed us to emerge stronger from all the crises we have faced.

After having faced together the one generated by COVID-19, we have jointly started a process of economic reactivation with great optimism. Said reactivation has been interrupted by the impact on the national logistics operation, which has prevented some of our national suppliers from resuming their activities, generating a shortage of parts and, consequently, a temporary stoppage of our production line that completes more than 16 days.

In accordance with the foregoing and taking into account the lack of visibility regarding the solution of mobility and supply problems within the country, with a great sense of responsibility and with the firm purpose of protecting lives, people, jobs and our value chain , we made the decision to advance collective vacations for a large part of the Company’s personnel, including our production plant.

The vacation period is between May 31 and June 7 of this year and, trusting in the normalization of the national logistics operation, the restart of operation is scheduled for June 8.

We trust that the institutional reaction of the Government to the blockades that arise and the open communication channels with all social actors will allow the country’s productive and economic activity to normalize.

RENAULT- Sofasa ratifies its commitment to economic reactivation, defense of the national industry and its entire value chain, maintaining its contribution to the development of the country.

Matthieu Tenenbaum

President Managing Director

RENAULT- Sofasa “.