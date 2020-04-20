Renault opened its headquarters in Valladolid and Seville on April 16

Now the president of Renault Spain has visited the facilities in person

Renault reopened its factories in Valladolid and Seville on April 16, making it the first manufacturer to resume its activity in Spain after the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, a visit from the company authorities has allowed us to have a graphic testimony of how the facility is at the moment.

The president of Renault Spain, José Vicente de los Mozos, visited the Valladolid engine factory on Monday in the company of the director of Manufacturing and Logistics of the Renault Group. The objective was to see in person what the security protocol that the diamond brand has implemented is like.

The rhombus mark takes the temperature of your employees before they access their jobs. They also receive a specific training course to learn about new procedures, such as the mandatory use of a mask.

The images that have transpired show part of this new philosophy. For example, in the office area employees leave free spaces between them to keep the safety distance. Everyone is wearing the mask. Each table has cleaning equipment, in this case a disinfectant, alcohol and paper.

Another image shows them in a makeshift common area, with properly separated seats to avoid risks.

“The health of its workers has been the priority of the Renault Group since the Covid-19 pandemic began in our country. For this reason I wanted to personally come to the Valladolid Motors factory where I was impressed by the serenity, thus as for the professionalism of all the workers. I want to highlight the respect and compliance with all the preventive measures that we have deployed in the offices, in the engineering and in the workshops, “José Vicente de los Mozos said during the visit.

The President has also explained that the production of both the Valladolid and Seville plants is aimed at satisfying the Korean, Chinese or Russian markets, where activity does remain.

