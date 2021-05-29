Renault Scénic, rise and fall of a reference minivan in Europe

The Renault Scénic is already facing the final stretch of its commercial life. The iconic French minivan has been a great benchmark in its category and a global bestseller. However, changes in trends and the entry into the scene of SUVs have marked his last years of life. We review the rise and fall of a vehicle that stands out among compact minivans.

The minivans

they are living their particular decline in Europe. This type of car, once really popular, generating a huge number of registrations annually, today has seen its market share reduced to a small percentage. A handful of models try to survive the new trends and fashions that have settled in the European territory.

The Renault Scénic is one of the benchmark models in the compact minivan segment. In his heyday he was one of the leaders among the C-MPV. We take a look to carry out a review of the evolution that the Scénic has had during all these years.

The first generation of the Renault Scénic. It started its commercial career in 1996

A great evolution over four generations

The Scénic’s commercial journey started at the end of 1996. At that time, it was known commercially as Megane Scenic. It was integrated into the Mégane range as one more product derived from the successful French compact. Throughout all these decades, a total of four generations have seen the light. The evolution that the model has undergone is important.

Despite all these generational changes, the Scénic has always remained true to its original concept. A familiar focus vehicle with compact exterior dimensions and spacious yet practical interior. From the second generation to the present day, a seven-seater variant (2 + 3 + 2) called Renault Grand Scénic has been marketed.

The The latest generation of the Scénic was unveiled at a crucial moment for the automotive industry in Europe. The transition process to sustainable mobility was already underway and the popularity of SUVs and Crossovers was reaching truly impressive levels. Renault tried to adapt the Scénic to the times that ran at that time even going so far as to offer an electrified engine with light hybrid technology.

Renault Scénic and Renault Grand Scénic

Facing the SUV invasion in Europe

People carriers have played a leading role in Europe until recently. However, everything changed when a type of vehicle entered the scene that today tops the sales figures in the Old Continent. SUVs. At the moment SUVs, together with electrified vehicles, are the real “locomotive” that drives car sales in Europe and prevents the market from completely collapsing.

The “SUV fever»It is lived in all segments. Many customers who have been betting on traditional types of vehicles, such as minivans, have been seduced by this particular trend or fashion

The point of no return in the commercial history of the Scénic, as well as other minivans, took place at the beginning of 2008. The reason? The entry into the scene of the Nissan Qashqai. The model considered as the great architect and generator of the aforementioned SUV fashion in Europe, was largely a death blow for the Scénic and the rest of the members of its category.

The Renault Scénic has already made its first steps in the field of SUVs. The Renault Scénic RX4 had all-wheel drive and a ‘crossover’ look

It is true that at that time there were already other SUV-type models on the market but the popularity that the Qashqai reaped (and continues to reap) it was something totally new. Since the end of 2005, global sales of the Scénic began to plummet and although in certain markets it resisted with some gallantry, the introduction of updates and new generations was nothing more than temporary patches to delay the inevitable.

The launch of the third-generation Scénic in 2009 brought a slight breath of fresh air and even allowed Renault to lose some of the lost ground. Unfortunately this climb did not last long. A little over a year. On 2016 the fourth and last generation of the Scénic burst onto the scene. In terms of sales, it has not served to reverse this complicated situation.

Renault Scénic sales in the last half decade

Just take a look at the Scénic sales figures both in Spain and in the whole of Europe to discover what the real situation is that this model is experiencing. The evolution in the last half decade shows that the sales of this model, as well as of the set of general minivans in general, are going downhill and without brakes.

Renault Scénic Concept accompanying the first generation of the Scénic

Renault Scénic sales in the last 5 years

YearSales SpainSales Europe20197.23376.04520188.84790.68020178.804106.41520166.31879.28820157.091108.583

* Sales data in Spain taken from ANIACAM and sales data in Europe from CarSalesBase. Scénic and Grand Scénic sales are counted

In this look at the recent past the turbulent year 2020 has not been taken into account due to the ‘coronavirus factor’. The pandemic had a dramatic effect on business activity and thus new car registrations suffered.

We can also go one step further and compare the sales figures of the Scénic with those of the Renault Kadjar, the compact SUV of the French manufacturer and that, therefore, is situated in the Renault range as a direct alternative to the iconic minivan in its five-seater version. This has been its progression in the Spanish market:

Renault Scénic vs Renautl Kadjar sales in Spain

YearRenault Scénic * Renault Kadjar20197.23312.26920188.84712.42820178.80413.06520166.31812.97120157.0914.747

* Scénic and Grand Scénic sales are counted. Sales data extracted from ANIACAM

Renault’s own SUV range has pushed Scénic aside

The decline of the Renault Scénic, goodbye forever?



At this point, What immediate future awaits the Scénic? The decision is made. About a year ago, Renault decided to date the completion of minivans in Europe. The brand is aware that this type of vehicle is practically dead on the European continent and will choose to focus on other more profitable segments and / or categories.

No direct successor planned for the Scenic or its seven-seater variant. Therefore, at the earliest, Renault will materialize its exit from the compact minivan segment.

The door has been left open to keep alive the Scénic denomination. In other words, use said trade name to name a new model. This is how Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group, himself pointed out: «This segment decreases every year, while the SUVs rise. Like everything in life, beautiful things end, there has been a cycle for 20 years, we move on to other things. We focus on SUVs, it is what the market wants, and an area in which for now we are not competitive but we will be. If you are very attached to the name Scénic, I do not mean that we should necessarily abandon it