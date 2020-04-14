The diamond brand cedes its stake to Dongfeng

It will be limited to commercial vehicles and electric cars

Renault takes a step back in the Chinese market. The firm will continue to be present in China, but has announced that it is abandoning the commercialization of its thermal passenger cars.

The French group has handed over to its partner Dongfeng its stake in Dongfeng Renault Automotive Company, which had a factory in Wuhan.

A ‘divestment’ that seems to follow guidelines recently set by PSA and Fiat, which have also reduced their presence in the Asian giant, until recently considered an essential market for growth, but which is currently navigating the electric path and shows clear symptoms of saturation in terms of thermal supply.

Renault will maintain its presence in China for the manufacture of electric vehicles in addition to continuing to supply Dongfeng with diesel engines.

Thus, Renault’s offer of passenger cars / SUVs in China will focus on the Renault City K-JE, which it manufactures with the support of Brillance and which will arrive in Europe with Dacia in 2021.

By 2023, Renault will have five new models and hopes to be able to export them. In addition to the joint venture with Brillance, it also participates in eGT New Energy Automotive – with Dongfeng – and Group Electric Vehicle – with Jiangxi Jiangling.

The operation is framed within a new distribution of roles in La Alianza, with Renault concentrated in Europe; Nissan in China, Japan and the United States, while Mitsubishi will mainly focus on the Southeast Asian market, in addition to being present in Japan.

This does not mean that they no longer have a presence in their non-priority markets. And above all there will be much more synergies in the field of technology because now there is no such model as the Renault Zoe and the Nissan Leaf, or the hybrid technologies of Renault and Nissan.

