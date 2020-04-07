As part of the campaign to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Renault launches a novel proposal focused on providing the “wrong message at the right time”

Prevention measures against pandemic of the coronavirus They continue to be implemented, and one of the most important ways to stop the spread is to stay home during quarantine.

Renault You know very well that the aforementioned measure is vital to be able to overcome this stage as soon as possible and eradicate the COVID-19, That is why under the slogan “We were always your going-out partner, but this time we will accompany you even if you don’t go out”, is how the brand invites users not to leave home.

The company’s campaign is focused on providing the “wrong message at the right time” This it means that Renault invites you to do everything you shouldn’t do while driving your carFor example, it advises you to “fall asleep”, “do not wear a seat belt”, “answer phone calls”, “watch videos” and “distract yourself”, but all from the comfort of your home.

With this message, Renault It intends not only to abide by government-issued health security measures, but also to save the lives of all people who become aware of the severity of the pandemic and decide to stay at home.

According to the Perfil.com portal, due to the closure of the Renault, the company deployed in its web portal, several customer service channels, where they will help you to carry out, from the request for online information, to the contact by WhatsApp, where advisers in each province will answer queries and questions about their range of cars.

Renault has also thought about the little ones in the house, that’s why it has shared a website where children can find the most emblematic sports models of the brand to paint and download, such as the classic Torino, the Sport, the coupe Fire, among others. There are also models to cut out and assemble and soon there will be more entertainment for the whole family. To start the fun you just have to enter www.renault.com.ar/yo-me-quedo-en-casa.

