Renault sandero stepway got two stars in safety in euro ncap 2021

In his most recent safety study, Euro NCAP passed its tests on three vehicles: the Dacia (Renault) Sandero stepway and the electric ones Volkswagen ID.4 Y Skoda Enyaq IV. These last two achieved the highest rating, while the Sandero only achieved two stars and a call to attention to the brand.

Volkswagen ID.4 in Euro NCAP

The 5-star electricians

Euro NCAP tested two new electric SUVs sold in that market, the Volkswagen ID.4 and the Skoda Enyaq iV and both received the highest marks.

The Volkswagen ID.4 was the one with the highest score when achieving 93 points over 100 in adult protection, 89 in child protection, 76 in protection of road actors as pedestrians and cyclists and an outstanding rating of 85 points for his security technology.

Volkswagen ID.4 in Euro NCAP

The other ‘5 stars’ was also the SUV electric Skoda Enyaq iV. This got 94 points in protection of adults, 89 as for children, 71 in aid to protect actors on the road and 82 for its security technologies.

Euro NCAP He also praised the strength of the structures of these two SUVs and the high level of safety equipment that they have as standard.

Skoda Enyaq iV at Euro NCAP 2021

Dacia (Renault) Sandero Stepway with two stars

The New generation stepway, which is sold in Europe under the Dacia label, received this low rating despite achieving 70 points out of 100 in protection for Adults Y 72 percent in protection for kids and the review of a improvement in the performance of its structure against frontal, lateral and pole crashes.

The reason for this note was due to his minimal technological equipment of driving aids and low protection for road actors, pedestrians and cyclists, for not having detection and alert systems on them.

Renault (Dacia) Sandero Stepway at Euro NCAP 2021

For that reason, he only took out 41 points in protection of pedestrians and cyclists and 42 points for your safety aids. And about this particular fact, Euro NCAP He drew the brand’s attention for “showing little ambition” to make its vehicles safer.

The Secretary General of Euro NCAP, Michiel van Ratingen, He said that “safety has advanced and the greatest advances are now being achieved through the use of high technology to prevent accidents from happening. Clearly, Dacia found their market and they are holding on to it, but a two-star rating shows little ambition, even for a low-cost product. “

Renault (Dacia) Sandero Stepway at Euro NCAP 2021

Euro NCAP He also noted the absence of radars and front camera in the Sandero stepway new generation.

Finally, he pointed out that this same two star rating extends to its sister vehicle, the Dacia (Renault) Logan.

Renault (Dacia) Sandero Stepway at Euro NCAP 2021

FACT

Euro NCAP: “If the Stepway had only been rated for crash protection, then it probably would have gotten four stars.”