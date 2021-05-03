Renault sandero and kwid electric pass tough moose test top note stability

It is not a defense of the Renault (Dacia) Sandero Stepway and electric Kwid, it is a fact. Despite the fact that in the safety and crash tests they have not obtained the best marks, these two cars did manage to overcome one of the greatest driving challenges that even some who have a gold medal in safety have failed: the moose test.

The youtube channel of the Km77 portal took these vehicles to the track to submit them to this evaluation in which it remains in evidence stability offered by a vehicle after a sudden and violent evasion maneuver has to be carried out in the middle of the trajectory to avoid an obstacle (I raised) and then continue in a straight line.

In the case of Renault (Dacia) Sandero Stepway achieved a very high score on the exam because He managed to do the maneuver at a speed of 73 kph. They tried to do the same to 77 kph but the trial was unsuccessful although the portal assured that the understeer The resultant was hardly noticed by the driver.

Renault Sandero Stepway moose test

Even at that speed the evasion maneuver did not put the car at risk of overturning and it didn’t even hit the cones, simply because of its higher ground clearance and suspension, it was slower than required to complete it successfully.

Renault Sandero Stepway moose test

But perhaps this says nothing if it is not compared to other vehicles in the same test. To take just two of many, for example, the new Volkswagen Golf could not complete the test more than 69 kph and the Mercedes Benz CLA did not rise from 66 kph. Both with a lower suspension than the Stepway.

Electric Renault Kwid in the moose test

Renault (Dacia) Kwid electric, even more surprising

The Electric kwid, which in Europe is known as Dacia spring, took out a even higher grade than the Stepway as it managed to complete the maneuver successfully at a speed of 77 kph, which raised its level of stability.

However, unlike the Stepway, in the electric the driver felt unsafe and I notice that when taking it to the limit it has a tendency to oversteer and it also did not manage to exceed this speed because the car was becoming uncontrollable. In the case of Stepway his limit was exceeded and although he failed to pass the test at more than 73 kph, he was always docile.

Renault Kwid electric Dacia Spring moose test

Despite this behavior, the Renault (Dacia) Kwid electric outperformed rivals such as SEAT Mii electric Honda E, to the Tesla Model X that they could not overcome it to more than 75 kph. Above him were the Porsche taycan Turbo S with 78 kph and the Tesla Model S which is the best so far with a speed of 83 kph to ‘dodge the elk’.