The former head of Ferrari believes that the workers could rebel

He points out that Renault must play his cards well if he wants to sign Fernando

The former ‘team manager’ of Ferrari between 1989 and 1992, Marco Andrea Zecchi, believes that Renault risks a revolution on the part of its workers if, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis and with so many cuts, a million is spent on the return by Fernando Alonso.

Renault and the entire Alliance were in a delicate situation before Covid-19, and after its emergence, the company has been forced to cut 15,000 jobs in order to save 2,000 million euros in the next three years. .

The Formula 1 team, for its part, is assured of its future in the Grand Circus. In fact, Cyril Abiteboul himself has recognized that Fernando Alonso is one of his options – to accompany Esteban Ocon – for the 2021 season.

However, Marco Andrea Zecchi is convinced that Fernando Alonso’s return to the diamond mark would bring a hurricane under his arm, as workers and unions could rebel when the time comes.

“If you fire people and spend a lot of money signing Fernando Alonso, you run the risk of causing a revolution. Unions may ask why the company is firing workers,” said Marco Andrea Zecchi for L’Equipe.

In this sense, the former Ferrari says that Renault must play its cards well if it wants to sign the Asturian: present him practically as a ‘savior’ of the brand in economic terms thanks to the promotion of the products.

“If during the management meeting, Renault presents its economic plan by insisting on the group’s desire to relaunch and promote the brand, produce electric models and the need to have a new ambassador in the person of Alonso, it may be easier for it to be accepted, “said Marco Andrea Zecchi to conclude.

