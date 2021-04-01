Renault: ‘Renaulution’ Spain: 1,000 jobs and five new electrified models

Renault’s Fourth Industrial Plan

Updated Tuesday, 23 March 2021 – 16:48

Renault’s industrial plan ensures that its factories in Valladolid and Palencia will be filled by 2030 with hybrid cars and plug-in hybrids.



Jos Vicente de los Mozos, in the presentation of the Industrial Plan. Visit. Renault’s world leadership with the King

The visit of the group’s leadership Renault to Spain to present the fourth industrial plan of the French brand in our country it could not bring bad news. They are excellent, because they ensure a thousand permanent jobs and an undeclared investment, but which could amount to 1,000 million euros, 250 ms than invested in the previous plan. The leaders, Luca de meo, CEO of the Group, the president Jean-Dominigue Senard, and the executive director of Renault Spain, Jos Vicente de los Mozos, explained the details with thanks to the works councils that accepted the plan and to the government support, to collaborate in the planned investment. There were also words of thanks to King Felipe VI.

Investment means that Palencia and Valladolid plants They will have full production until 2030, with orders for three electrified cars for the first and two more for the second. All hybrid, conventional or plug-in. In addition, the Seville plant will also receive work, including a plan to recycle vehicles, in addition to two gearboxes.

Spain be a hybrid and plug-in vehicle hub for Renault, which would manufacture its 100% electricals in northern France.

The estimated value that these investments will generate in Spain is 12 billion of euros.

Jewel of Renault in Palencia

“The Palencia factory is one of the jewels of the group“, the CEO of Renault, Luca de Meo, his presentation speech, after the first speech by the president of the brand in Spain, Jos Vicente de los Mozos. “Last January we introduced Renaulution, which consists of guiding the company in the search for value instead of volume,” he continued.

De Meo explained that Renault “is moving towards electromobility, with 24 launches until 2025, of which 10 will be 100% electric“The Italian executive explained the plan:” You have to make them. The industrial plan reaches Spain thanks to the competitiveness of the Spanish plants, which have always been characterized by being the most competitive of the group, thanks to Jos Vicente in his role as president of Anfac “.

Next, Luca de Meo gave more details:two new vehicles for Valladolid, one B SUV and the other B SUV + from 2024, a hybrid engine in 2023 for the Valladolid engine plant; three vehicles for 2022, 2023 and 2024, two from segment C and one from D, and two gearboxes for Seville in 2022 and 2024.

“This will make the R&D Center the leader in the sector in Spain.. Developing hydrogen technology and assistants for driving aids, batteries, electrification and mobility services, “added De Meo.” The new products not only guarantee facilities and put them in the new era of mobility because all products are electrified. Spain will be one of the most important electrification countries“.

According to the Renault manager, hybridization is “an excellent path towards decarbonization” and he estimates that “35% of the cars sold in Spain and 45% in Europe will be hybrids in 2025, more than triple the number of pure electric cars.”

Antidote to depopulation

Before that, José Vicente de los Mozos spoke, at the time president of the Spanish employers’ association, Anfac. He thanked the workers for their efforts, the government’s help and Felipe VI’s support for Renault. “We are seen as a company from here. We have credibility and we produce 1.5% of GDP. The weight in the trade balance is 5%. And Renault is a company as an antidote to depopulation. Villamuriel would not be the same. without the Renault factory “, began the Spanish leader.

De los Mozos assured that “this plan will allow the country’s factories to be put to full performance. Four factories that will have a zero carbon footprint, the first automobile company to do so.” Regarding the Seville plant, he said that it would be in charge of “reconditioning used vehicles to give it a new role, within the circular economy through recycling.”

It was De los Mozos who gave the hiring figures: “The social agreement brings employment: 1,000 permanent between 2021 and 2024“.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more