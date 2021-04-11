Renault promotes Software Rpublique, a technological union for the European sovereign in mobility

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Madrid

Friday, April 9, 2021 – 18:17

At the moment there are five technology companies willing to cooperate in the development of mobility systems that include connectivity, data management or charging systems for electric vehicles.



Image of the presentation in Paris of Softwear Rpublique, with the participation of the CEOs of Renault, Atos, Dassault Systmes, STMicroelectronics and Thales. Technological revolution. Is Spain at the tail of sustainable mobility? Moves III. The latest government mobility plan

Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group, had the idea. Imagine a consortium in which as many talents as possible were grouped together in a society that distributed services to companies and cities from the point of view of sustainable mobility, a business open to whoever wants to associate by contributing their knowledge and investments.

De Meo managed the formation of a “ecosystem seeking smart mobility innovation“Already his call was attended by top-level French technology companies, experts in communication, cybersecurity, electronics, digitization and artificial intelligence. The former Italian from Seat, also coined the name of the group of technological talent: Rpublique Software.

At the moment, four technology companies have come to join the Renault Group, which insists that registrations for this club remain open. CEOs Elie Girard (Atos), Bernard Charls Dassault Systmes), Jean-Marc Chery (STM Microelectronics) and Patrice Caine (Thale) explained their intentions together with De Meo in the virtual presentation of this “unique global market tool” who wants to create a mobility ecosystem “to develop and market solutions and systems that enrich the mobility offer to regions, cities, companies and, finally, to citizens “.

With this initiative they intend “create value and jobs for Europe“, in the words of the CEO of the Renault Group.

De Meo stated as a preliminary point that there is no dominant company, that “it is not a solar system, but a constellation of stars.”

In his words, “it is a horizontal model, different in which issues of cross-cutting interest are focused, so that other entities can join the initiative “.

The baptism ‘republican’ has nothing to do with the French state or politics, according to the leaders of these companies, who closed the presentation by answering with a word what each of them understood by ‘Rpublique’. “Team”, “Together”, “Horizontal”, “Conviction” and “Success” were the answers.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

