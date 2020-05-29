Although the crisis that has unleashed the coronavirus has plagued the French company; that despite receiving a loan from 5,000 million euros by the State; has announced a cut of 15,000 jobs worldwide; He will continue in Formula 1. This has been announced by his CEO, Clotilde Debos, who has been very optimistic about the change in regulations approved for 2022. The world championship can be an advertising solution for the sudden decrease in registrations and the signing of Fernando Alonso the shooter you are looking for Renault to win races again.

“We have already commented previously that we will continue in Formula 1. The team is currently undergoing a rebuilding process and the recent plans coming from the FIA ​​regarding the adjustments are excellent news for us and reaffirm us in the decision to continue in F1Clotilde Debos said.

Changes in Formula 1 that could lead Fernando Alonso to return to be champion with Renault

As we have told in OKDIARIO, according to the changes announced by the FIA, despite the fact that in 2021 the weight of the cars will increase, the cars will use the 2020 chassis, so the results will be very similar this season and the next. Thus, the signing of Fernando Alonso would not have immediate consequences for Renault, although the Spanish could participate in the construction of the 2022 car.

However, the 2020 champion will be able to carry out 90% of an amount of aerodynamic development yet to be determined, while the number ten in the championship will get 112.5%. In other words, the tenth team in the constructors’ world championship will obtain almost a quarter more development space than the champion, a difference that from 2022 will increase to 64%. This is something that is intended to reduce the difference between the teams, which could lead to Fernando Alonso to sign for Renault.

The budget limit also plays in favor of Renault, which will be 145 million dollars in 2021, of 140 million for 2022 and of 135 million for 2023-2025. Another measure that aims to create greater equality and make the races more attractive.

We will have to see if Renault He is able to spread his optimism towards 2022 to Fernando Alonso, a team that he would reach a year earlier. As of July 1, the date on which the new president of the company, the Italian Luca De Meo, will take office, it will be known if the Asturian returns to Formula 1 or if he chooses to try his luck in the Resistance or in the Indy Car. .