The automobile company Renault plans to close three factories in France as part of its restructuring to cope with the crisis caused by the coronavirus and achieve its previous objective of reducing its costs in 2,000 million euros.

In this way, its facilities Dieppe, Les Fonderies de Bretagne and Chiosy-le-Roi they could stop operating “in the near future”. In total about 1,000 people work in these three French factories.

For its part, its Flins plant, near the French capital, could stop producing cars and become used for other tasks, such as the production of prototypes. Some work there 2,600 employees, not counting temporary staff.

As reported by the French weekly ‘Canard Enchaine’ and the diary ‘Les Échos’, other facilities could also be affected, so it is expected that the company will give more details of this plan at the end of this month, when it announces its strategic plan with its partner. Nissan.

Stop in the automotive sector

The coronavirus crisis has caused a drastic stoppage in vehicle sales in Europe and much of the world. However, even before the pandemic, Renault was struggling to gain higher profitability. The company had proposed in February to cut its costs by $ 2 billion.

The strategic plan that Renault will present at the end of this month will include spending cut measures to face the coronavirus crisis and the drop in profitability of the company, which in 2019 obtained a net profit of 19 million euros, which represented a sharp reduction of more than 99% compared to the profits of 3,451 million euros accounted for in the previous year.

The French Government will be “intransigent”

For his part, the French Prime Minister, Édouard Philippe, said on Wednesday that his Government, the leading shareholder of the automobile manufacturer Renault, will be “intransigent” on the closure of plants in the country of the rhombus brand.

“We will be uncompromising in preserving the plants of France. It is a global company but its French root is evident, and we will be demanding on this point, ”said Philippe in the Senate.

Philippe assured that it is premature to assess these information, and asked to wait for the official presentation of the plan, scheduled for the next day 28, but indicated that in their capacity as shareholders they will ensure that the company does not lose its French character. The French State is, with something more than 15% of capital, the main shareholder of the diamond brand.

The Prime Minister admitted that in the current circumstances, in which the coronavirus health crisis has sunk sales in the automotive sector, Renault must face reforms, but invited the company to do so “with an offensive strategy”.

Valladolid, Palencia and Seville in action

In Spain, the French brand has three factories. Two of them are dedicated to the production of engines and vehicles, located in Valladolid and Palencia, while its factory Seville manufactures gearboxes for signature models. According to the latest information, all of them would remain active.