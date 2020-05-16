Cyril Abiteboul explains that the brand management maintains its support in the project

Having Alonso as a leader can be a strong argument to continue

Cyril Abiteboul, Renault’s F1 team boss, is optimistic about the continuity and viability of the diamond brand project in the premier class. The French company is going through a serious crisis, but Abiteboul indicates that for the moment it will not give up Formula 1 and that in the winter it has received positive news from the Renault Group management.

Abiteboul, leader of the Renault project in Formula 1, explained that the management of the French company still supports the Enstone team despite its delicate financial situation. The Renault Group saw its profits plummet by 99% in 2019. The Covid-19 crisis will aggravate these figures even further.

“I am in regular contact with them, although the Renault management has a lot of work now with the crisis. They understand the situation we are in. They are attentive to all the conversations. I know it has been a long time since this, but we have received a lot of positive news during the winter“he said in an interview with the German magazine Auto Motor und Sport.

“The preseason tests in Barcelona were very encouraging. The day before the cancellation of the Australian GP we announced our new main sponsor. We want to forge the team based on this news, which is a boost.”

Abiteboul has to save at all costs the investment Renault has made in Formula 1 since the purchase of Lotus in 2015. At the moment, the team has not yet reached the goal of fighting for the Championship. The brand has put most of its efforts into the new 2022 technical regulation to make a leap in quality.

The French team leader now appeals for calm and patience without forgetting that victories are still the ultimate goal of the project: “We still believe that Formula 1 is important to our marketing. We are still a young team. We must not forget this. But we have our objectives in the medium and long term, “said Abiteboul to finish.

According to information coming from France, Fernando Alonso is in “serious conversations” to sign for Renault in 2021. After the flyer dance this week, there is a vacant seat with Esteban Ocon. The Asturian could make a bet for the future with aspirations to fight for his third World Cup with the arrival of the new technical regulation.

On the other hand, Renault would greatly enhance its image thanks to having a leading figure in the project such as that of the two-time world champion. A strong argument to continue in Formula 1.

