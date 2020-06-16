Renault Now gives you the opportunity to have a discount of up to 7,500 euros to buy a Renault MÃ © gane

Renault seeks to rebound again in car sales, and after the crisis caused by the coronavirus, the brand has decided to launch in Europe, a promotion called ‘Renault Now‘, Which offers a significant discount for those who are interested in purchasing a Renault MÃ © gane new

Renault Now promises to give you a discount of up to 7,500 euros when buying a Renault MÃ © gane, which is applied when financing the purchase with a minimum permanence of 36 months and financing at least 6,000 euros when buying a Renault MÃ © gane which, by engine and finish, is not exactly one of the best options It’s cheap in the range.

NdP: “The Renault range is ready and arrives with the ‘Renault NOW” plan

Complete info âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/WJkKUy0PB5#NowMoreThatNever pic.twitter.com/6tsrMLaOBC – RENAULT Press ES (@PrensaRENAULT) May 13, 2020

The discount is applied on the Renault MÃ © gane model with GT Line finish and the 150 hp diesel engine with automatic transmission, leaving a starting price of 26,213 euros, a price to consider as a real offer compared to the 32,200 euros it had at the start before the discount according to the portal Daily motor.

Renault Megane.

Credit: Courtesy Renault.

The MÃ © gane is a top-of-the-range model and offers an endowment of equipment in which elements such as the starting system and access with a smart card, the multimedia system with a touch screen and connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sensor stand out. rear parking space, 17-inch GT Line-specific alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, a different body kit, GT Line details like a new steering wheel and new upholstery and cruise control.

