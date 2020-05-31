The return of Fernando Alonso to Renault it is already more than an open secret. The signing that an earthquake can cause in Formula 1 is on everyone’s lips to the point that Cyril Abiteboul, head of Renault-F1, has admitted that the return of the two-time world champion to the French team in 2021 “is an option”.

Renault will lose Daniel Ricciardo by 2021, it will go to McLaren to replace Carlos Sainz after his transfer to Ferrari, and they remain with Esteban Ocon as the only driver with a contract for next season. The economic crisis experienced by the French brand has caused serious doubts about the continuity of the team in Formula 1, but last Friday the Renault management confirmed the continuity of the project. And now they need a leader on the track, a name that will shine the team. And Fernando Alonso is on pole.

Speaking to Radio Montecarlo Cyril Abiteboul expressly admits that Fernando Alonso is in Renault’s plans for 2021: «There may be many drivers, there are great drivers who are free next year. The one you have mentioned (by Fernando Alonso) is an option. Although there are others ». Among them, Bottas and Vettel have also sounded like futures of the French team.

The return of the double champion

Fernando Alonso, 38, is the only Renault champion in Formula 1. The French team has also had contacts with Vettel, who has rebounded from Ferrari, and there is some interest from the Bottas environment and a return from Hulkenberg could not be ruled out. In any case, they are looking for a driver who signs “for several years,” not a stellar appearance to save the season. The project is firm and they want to take advantage of the 2022 rule change to climb a couple of steps and fight to return to the podiums.

But Renault is not in a hurry. Negotiations will not be accelerated anytime soon and there will be no official announcements soon. TObiteboul and his team will take their timeThey do not want to close the team for the 2021 season before the end of this season, as Ferrari has done, with Leclerc and Sainz; or McLaren, with Ricciardo and Norris.

Renault’s stance will be similar to that of Mercedes. “All I am saying is that we are going to take time to reflect. It is an extremely important decision and we do not want to enter the dynamics of Ferrari or McLaren, that they will have their reasons for doing so. Honestly, deciding on a driver in a season that has not yet started … seems a bit strange to us. Choosing the driver is the last piece of the puzzle in the reconstruction, hence the importance of taking our time and doing things well, “said the head of Renault F1.