Your landing will occur within the next 18 months

It will have a size comparable to that of the Captur

Renault is preparing the arrival of a new electric SUV whose image will be inspired by that of the recently revealed Morphoz Concept. Its size will be similar to that of the Captur and its arrival is expected within the next 18 months.

Renault is going to launch within the next 18 months a new electric SUV whose image will resemble that of the Morphoz Concept, a futuristic prototype where it was unveiled a few months ago. Internally known as BCB, the new SUV It will be around the size of the Renault Captur, which would not prevent it according to international media from offering a range of between 550 and 600 kilometers, although the capacity of its battery is still unknown. Yes it is known that it will come with several options in this regard, in addition to different power levels. In any case, it will be a kind of big brother for the Renault Zoe.

The Renault’s new electric SUV will start from a new platform CMF-EV released by the hand of the Renault Morphoz Concept, which was released digitally and not at the Geneva Motor Show, as originally planned. The Swiss sample, remember, was another of those affected by the pandemic of coronavirus.

Renault claims that the new Electric SUV It will resemble the aforementioned prototype aesthetically, although it will not have many of the technologies that it provided. “I hope we can make it look more like a Morphoz. It was an interesting exercise because I tried to make sure it had character despite lacking the usual elements in a traditional model like a large grill. Ultimately, those elements with which you you give face a vehicle “, has declared the chief of design of Renault, Laurens van den Acker, the statements collected by AutoExpress.

This new SUV Electric is manufactured in the facilities that the rhombus brand has in Douai, France, the same ones where models like the Espace, the Scénic and the Talisman come to life. The first units could reach the market in the second half of 2021, although a commercial birth as early as 2022 is not ruled out. A year later Renault It has in mind to present a second electric SUV based on the same platform although with a size similar to that of the Kadjar.

