Renault offers the valet service to collect your car at your home and carry out any service or repair, in addition to giving away the kit of sanitizing products to avoid risks of infection by COVID-19

Renault Mexico joins the aid for the country and demonstrates the commitment to its clients in this difficult stage of contingency by coronavirus. The car firm has launched the plan to enable the valet service that goes to the door of the house of each of its clients, to collect the vehicle that requires maintenance or repair.

To make this service valid, it is essential to request it by appointment through the nearest dealer that can be found on the official site www.renault.com.mx. In this service, it should be noted that all the measures recommended by the local authorities and the World Health Organization, to prevent the spread of the virus.

Until the indicated address, a representative will attend Renault duly identified, protected with gloves and face masks, who will be responsible for carrying and returning the unit for the safety of the user, which, in addition, will be sanitized at no additional cost. Payment for the operation may be made through electronic transfer.

According to the Automotive Vision poratl, Ulises Molina, After-Sales Director for Renault Mexico stated that “At Renault we will continue to focus on responding effectively to the expectations of our customers, while guaranteeing their health and well-being, as well as that of our work team.”

“We will continue to carry out the spare parts logistics activities necessary to supply our network of distributors and customer service in a normal way, always adhering to the security protocols defined by the authorities, derived from the current contingency,” he said.

Renault Mexico It also offers at no cost the kit of sanitizing products to all services performed during May, which includes clean air, antibacterial gel, foam and disinfecting spray.

