Renault Ménage PHEV offer analysis April 2021

One of the great beneficiaries of the new MOVES III are the plug-in hybrids, and if with the previous program it was possible to get a discount of up to € 2,600 by scrapping an old car, with the current one, that amount is almost doubled, since it amounts to € 5,000 (€ 5,500 complying with any of the assumptions contemplated). This leaves us with real bargains such as a Renault Mégane Sport Touerer E-ETECH for € 22,000, the family version of the compact from the French firm, with 160 hp, well equipped and for an amount similar to that of a Mégane or any other compact with “conventional” motorization.

Spacious and practical, but the electric toll “is paid”

Any new-batch compact, and even more so if it is a family body, is an ideal choice as a spacious car for long trips with the whole family and its luggage, filling the gap left by the previous D-segment sedans and as a (best) alternative to the fashionable compact SUVs.

This Renault Mégane plug-in hybrid, called E-TECH and with the aforementioned family body should not be an exception, but in a way it is. Beyond 4.63 meters in length, it has an obviously spacious cabin with 2,712mm of wheelbase, but room to house the hybrid powertrain reduces the boot to a very discreet 389 liters, a fact very to take into account if you intend to carry all that luggage in it.

So far the main negative points of the Frenchman, or at least the most important, because the other we find it in modest performance with 0-100 km / h in 9.8 seconds despite having a 160 hp combined power This is achieved by means of a 1.6 naturally aspirated gasoline with 91 hp and two electric motors, one with 67 hp and the other with 34 hp, completing the mechanical section with an automatic gearbox.

On we can say that the equipment of the Intens finish is very complete, including elements such as a multimedia equipment with a 7 “screen, parking sensors, LED headlights or dual zone climate control.

The Mégane E-TECH ranks as one of the most economical and recommended PHEVs

The Renault Mégane Sport Tourer Intens E-TECH costs € 22,000, a price that is almost ten thousand euros off the official rate, and that includes the help of the MOVES III Plan, as well as the various campaigns of the manufacturer, which implies that it is conditional on a minimum financing of € 6,000 to 36 months with an APR close to 8% (a modest figure without more) and the delivery of a used car at least seven years old.

What main alternative We can mention the SEAT León e-Hybrid that should be placed with the aid in over € 25,000, and that we have already tested in Diariomotor. It is a much more powerful proposal (204 hp), spacious and equipped, in addition to having a good feel behind the wheel, but obviously more expensive. For a similar amount is the Kia Ceed Tourer, another similar family compact, and the Kia XCeed, a kind of crossover, both with extremely extensive equipment, but with a 141 hp mechanics that is not at the level of the Spanish, nor from French.