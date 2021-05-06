Renault megane electric first official previews

In October of last year, Renault presented the MéganE concept, anticipating what was confirmed last March to be its next generation, only with a not so slight change: from its traditional body, the Mégane will now become an SUV electric propulsion mounted on the CMF-EV platform of the Renault-Nissan alliance.

Based on some spy images and last year’s concept, Auto Express gave us a preview of what the final design of the Renault Mégane E-Tech could be and now the same brand is the one that has decided to start uncovering some of the details of this future model that should be presented in its entirety later in the year.

Renault Megane E-Tech teaser

From the outside there is little we see of the Renault Mégane E-Tech, just one end of the rear that shows the new logo of the French brand and a brake light with a design a little different from what the Auto Express renders showed. . The interior, on the other hand, is a little clearer: we see a digital instrument panel that is accompanied by the screen of the center console. Some physical buttons are kept and some slides are revealed at the bottom.

Renault Megane E-Tech teaser

Some glimpses of the chairs, the dashboard with vents in front of the passenger and the door can also be seen, but not much else.

As we mentioned before, the Renault Mégane E-Tech will be the first of several new models of the brand that will use the CMF-EV platform (which we already saw in the Nissan Ariya) and that At the time of its presentation, it would have 60 kWh batteries for an electric motor with 215 horsepower, 300 Nm of torque and 450 km of autonomy. These figures would subsequently increase with the presentation of new versions.

Renault Megane E-Tech teaser