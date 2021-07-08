Renault megane electric dacia 7 seats munich saloon 2021

On September 6 (from the 7th for the public) the Munich Motor Show will start, which replaces the Frankfurt one, and among the large number of novelties Groupe Renault will present the long-awaited electric version of the Mégane, of which we already know its main data, as well as a seven-seat Dacia that is expected to be the Lodgy.

Regarding the Renault, we know that its official name will be Mégane E-Tech and that it will be a twin brother of the Nissan Ariya. In that sense, It will be mounted on the CMF-EV platform and will initially equip 60 kWh batteries that will feed an electric motor that will give it a power equivalent to 217 horsepower. Its autonomy would be around 450 km.

Renault Prototype 5, the return of the R5 in electric mode

The brand also announced that it will have on display the Renault 5 Protoype that it advanced at the beginning of the year and that “Will pay tribute to the original Renault 5 with select iconic versions passionately for the occasion ”. That is, we will see several units perhaps with decorations that are reminiscent of the different original versions of this hatchback.

On the Dacia side, the big news will be its “totally new and ultra-versatile seven-seater family car”. Although the brand does not give more information about it, except that it will make a previous launch on September 3, from the spy images that have been seen and the little that is known, this model would be the new Dacia Lodgy which will replace the current Dokker, Lodgy and Logan MCV.

Dacia, Salon Munich 2021

Using the CMF-B platform, this future Dacia Lodgy would have a body that would combine crossover / SUV elements with those of a minivan, seeking to maximize the interior space. In addition to the seven-seat version, there will be a more conventional five-seat version.

The new Dacia Lodgy empiece to reach the European market in the middle of next year with a price not very different from the 15,000 euros that the current one costs.

Dacia Lodgy 2022, Auto Express spy photo