Renault Megane E-Tech Electric: These teasers confirm its electrification

The irruption of the SUV’s and the electrification they are changing the rules that had been imposed in the automotive sector. We can see this in how manufacturers are adjusting their ranges. Especially due to the elimination of products that were previously key, such as sedans or minivans. The compact They are also having a hard time, although they maintain the type, especially since they are cheaper than their brothers with overhead bodies.

One of the models that was in between was the Renault megane. A year ago rumors announced that the brand had killed him, but no. Shortly after, in the form of a concept, came the official confirmation of its continuity in the market. Now, new data arrives on the model that will continue the saga: Renault Megane E-Tech Electric. Yes, because thanks to these teasers we know some details of your design and on what date it will be put on sale …

The Renault Megane E-Tech Electric will hit the market in 2022

The Renault Megane E-Tech Electric data have come to light at an event organized by the firm. Luca de Meo explained the new vision “Nouvelle Vague” of the diamond house, focused on sustainability and technology. And, taking advantage of the situation, he explained that the “electric” version of the Megane will land on the market in 2022. The data they have not given has to do with the date of their debut, although it should not take long.

If we look at the teasers, we can see the similarity between the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric and the eVision Concept. Not surprisingly, Luca de Meo announced that the similarities reached 95 percent. Starting with the bodywork, we have ragged rear optics that, following fashion, are joined in the center. Another detail to highlight has to do with the renewed Renault logo, as it already appears in the central area of ​​its gate.

Inside there will be substantial changes. The command post will be completely redesigned, with a new generation of digital displays. Thanks to them, a Configurable large and high resolution digital cockpit. The central touch screen will also evolve, although it will maintain the vertical format. In addition, the brand points out that there will be more space for passengers and storage inside the cabin.

These advantages will be possible thanks to the CMF-EV base of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. For now there is no news of its powertrain, but knowing that it shares technique with the Nissan Ariya, we could expect high power and autonomy. We will know all its secrets before 2021 comes to an end, because its sale will start in 2022. We will have to be patient … but its rivals will have to “put the batteries” …

Source – Renault