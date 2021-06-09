Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric: The production version is very close

At this point no one can doubt the great work carried out by the Mégane for Renault. When the first generation came to the world, back in 1995, no one expected their success to be so resounding. With the passage of deliveries its position in the market was established, until the SUV’s made an appearance. Now he lives in their shadow, seeing how customers stop noticing him to set his eyes on his “rivals.”

Nor forget that emission regulations they are increasingly strict and brands must comply with them. Well, this conjuncture has served so that the life signature to the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric. And you may wonder, what does this design sound like to me? Well, Do you remember the Mégane eVision Concept? Yes, that “proto” that advanced the electric version of the Mégane. Well, this model is the production version covered by a camo cloak …

The new Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric is based on the CMF-EV platform

As we already told you, this Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric will remain in the C segment, although with nuances. Taking advantage of the commercial pull of the SUV’s, its managers have created a body that integrates crossover features. This is basically due to the fact that it has a higher ground clearance The result of “putting” the battery that powers the electric powertrain in the lower area of ​​the platform.

The rest of the lines and planes confirm that there will be no large aesthetic differences compared to the Mégane eVision Concept. In addition, both the front and the rear remain faithful to the image of the current Mégane. However, elements such as the wheel arches, the rear door handle concealed in «C» pillar or the rising waist line provide a touch of freshness. In addition to the renewed logo that presides over the front and rear.

Renault Megane E-Tech Electric: These teasers confirm its electrification

All in all, we are looking at the first compact one hundred percent electric from Renault. According to the official press release it is based on the CMF-EV platform of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Regarding its powertrain, it has a 160 kW (218 hp) electric motor that drinks from a lithium ion battery with 60 kWh capacity. With it, according to the WLTP protocol, it should reach 450 kilometers of autonomy.

With this presentation Renault gives the starting gun for its validation tests. The first 30 prototypes have left their factory in Douai and are covered in a camouflage pattern created by Renault Design. And so far we can read, because the house of the rhombus has not given an official date on its possible public presentation or launch to the market. So you have to have some patience, right?

Source – Renault