Renault mégane e-tech electric test prototype

After a first preview made last month, where he showed us some exterior and interior details, Renault released the first official images of what will be the next generation of the Mégane, this time a kind of crossover with an electric motorization and a construction shared with the already well-known Nissan Ariya.

Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric prototype

Despite the camouflage, designed by Renault Design and made from the lines and patterns that make up the brand’s new logo, the bodywork of the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric is very similar to the renders that Auto Express presented last March. The changes are relegated mainly to details such as the fenders or the always exaggerated wheels of the virtual prototypes.

As we mentioned, the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric will be the twin of the Nissan Ariya and therefore also uses the CMF-EV platform. Renault also gave the first mechanical details: at least initially this Mégane will have 60 kWh batteries to power an electric motor that will give 217 horses of power and a range of up to 450 km.

Along with this unit in the photos, Renault will have 30 units of this Mégane E-Tech Electric prototype with which they will begin their first performance on public roads. Like these units, the production model will be manufactured at the Douai plant (France) together with the Espace, Scénic and Talisman and will be marketed alongside the current Mégane with combustion engines.

Renault Megane E-Tech teaser