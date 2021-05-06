Renault Megane E-Tech Electric: first official images

Renault has chosen its virtual event Renault Talk to unveil the first images of the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric. Until now, the French brand had pointed out that the fifth generation would mark a before and after in the history of its popular compact. Not surprisingly, and with the aim of continuing to be a benchmark, it will become a fully electric model and will sport a crossover design of which the first details have already been revealed.

eVision Concept: the future Renault Mégane will be an electric crossover

The next generation of the Renault Mégane is bound to reinvent itself and the …

The Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric will be a key part of the Groupe Renault transformation plan designed by Luca de Meo. A project with which it intends to expand its power line and regain ground in the profitable C segment market. The CEO of the French firm has announced that we will see the car on the roads early 2022 and to liven up the wait, he has released three teasers.

The rear and the interior

The first of these includes a close-up of the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric in which you can not only see the new retro-style logo of the house, but the logo of the car featuring the golden ‘E’ which refers to the electrical character of the model. The other two images reveal details of the interior. Or rather: one of the components of the cabin.

This is the large central and vertical touch screen together with the digital surface corresponding to the instrument panel. Gilles Vidal, Renault Design Director, explained that the new Renault Megane will have a set of ‘L’ shaped screens forming a continuous block between the digital instrumentation and the center console. In addition, it will be the first model of the house to have an information and entertainment system based on Google services.

The Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric will be the first model to integrate a Google-based infotainment system

From Renault Megane eVision to E-Tech Electric

The Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric is based on the prototype they presented in 2020: the Renault Mégane eVision. At that time, Luca de Meo guaranteed that this concept it was “95% of what the production model will look like.” We can therefore expect a boldly styled crossover that will be encompassed under the E-Tech Electric umbrella, the sub-brand that will encompass all of the firm’s electric cars.

If the words of the CEO of Renault are fulfilled, we will find a vehicle that will measure 4,210 meters long, 1,800 meters wide and 1,505 meters high. Although the key will be its base: it will be the first electric model of the French brand that is built on the new CMF-EV platform of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. The same envelope that all new zero-emission cars will be manufactured and the one that will be used, for example, for the next SUV Nissan Ariya.

It will use the new CMF-EV platform for electric cars: the same one on which the Nissan Ariya is based

Single front engine

The mechanical configuration will consist of a single front electric motor with 215 hp and 300 Nm in pursuit of a better habitability and a trunk with a greater capacity, something complicated if you opt for a rear position. The Renault Megane eVision had a 60kWh battery which, according to the WLTP Cycle, would promise more than 400 kilometers of autonomy. To recharge it, it will have an alternating current (AC) support of up to 22 kW and up to 130 kW for rapid recharging using direct current (DC).