Renault Megane E-Tech Electric, a look at the reinvention of the model

That there will be a Renault Megane fully electric it is no secret. The French brand already advanced it last year through the Megane eVision Concept prototype and it will be a key model for them for many reasons. The main one is that it will be the first to settle on the new CMF-EV platform that is specific for zero-emission models. Now this is confirmed Renault Megane E-Tech Electric and some images are displayed for the first time.

A name is confirmed It may be a bit long, but it maintains that E-Tech designation present in all the brand’s electrified models, also hybrids and plug-in hybrids. It is also confirmed that it will hit the market next year 2022 and that it will be very different from the current compact Renault Megane. Judging from the teasers, it will carry the new illuminated logo of the brand, already seen in many prototypes and with a view to being incorporated into the entire range of models by 2024.

It has already been said that the future electric production model would be very similar to last year’s prototype. That means we will have a copy of crossover look with measurements that could be close to 4,210 mm high, 1,800 mm wide and 1,505 mm high. The design would be marked by the illuminated surfaces and details such as the rims up to 20 inches. At the moment there is only that image of the taillight and the illuminated logo.

What has been shown a little more has been inside of this future Renault Megane E-Tech Electric. Large digital instrumentation and advanced graphics appear behind the driver, while the central part is occupied by a vertically arranged touch screen, in the style of the rest of the brand’s models. You can also see a floating center console with wireless charging for smartphones.

On quality termsIt seems that the next electric Megane will improve, as materials that are pleasant to the touch and also a more developed ambient lighting are appreciated. Nothing has been said of his electric propulsion system, but we can expect it to be similar to the prototype. That means that it could be around 217 hp and that it could reach 450 kilometers of autonomy thanks to its 60 kWh battery. It could also introduce more power and other battery sizes judging from what is seen in the Nissan Ariya, the Japanese crossover that also uses the CMF-EV platform.