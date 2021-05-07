Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric 2022: so it will be

Renault has advanced new data and the first official images of the new Mégane E-Tech Electric, which will arrive next year. So will the new crossover.

The definitive Mégane E Tech Electric will be based on the eVision

With a bodywork halfway between a compact five-door C-segment vehicle and a car with certain aesthetic tints of the type SUV, Renault has decided to notably change the style in the Megane to give life to new E-Tech Electric, a model of one hundred percent electric propulsion to be officially presented at September of this year and whose commercialization will start, in all probability, in early 2022.

The nDefinitive name from a commercial point of view will be Mégane E-Tech Electric, which indicates in the first instance that this purely electric vehicle could coexist for a time in the market with the current Mégane equipped with combustion engines. One of the great novelties both in its exterior and interior design is the presence of the new rhombus logo that it will use the brand on its production cars.

Detail of the rear area of ​​the Mégane E-Tech Electric 2022

From a technical point of view, this new Mégane E-Tech Electric has been developed on the CMF-EV platform, an architecture for the moment that has only been used by the Nissan ariya within the Alliance. According to the first images advanced by the French firm, everything indicates that its final design will have many similarities with the one Megane eVision prototype shown a few months ago, in such a way that the total length of its body could be around 4.20 m long, a noticeably shorter figure than the Megane with combustion engines currently on the market. In the existing mechanical offer at the moment, the compact of the French firm offers a variant called E-Tech, but in this case its propulsion system is plug-in hybrid with a maximum power of 160 hp.

The interior of the new model it will change considerably with the compact version of the Mégane that we have come to know. According to the first images advanced by the brand, on the dashboard they will take center stage two large screens almost together with digital technology From which you can control all the information, entertainment, navigation, connectivity and energy management systems of the vehicle’s electrical technology (battery status, charging process, estimated autonomy, charging points on the route, etc.) ).

Renault Megane E-Tech Electric

In the passenger compartment, there will also be a specific area for wireless wireless recharging (without cables) of passenger smartphones.

Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric 2022: engine and battery

At the moment, at a technical level, the diamond brand has not yet specified the specific data of the power of the electric motor and the capacity of the battery. If we refer to the existing data for the Nissan Ariya, a model as we have already mentioned before with which it shares a technical platform, the next purely electric Megane could incorporate a electric motor mounted on the front axle with a maximum power of about 160 kW (about 218 hp) and a maximum torque of about 300 Nm. Regarding the package of batteries, these could have a capacity of about 60 kWh. With these numbers, from France they assure that the model that we will see already circulating on European roads in 2022 could accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in about 8 seconds.

The new Mégane E-Tech Electric will be one of the brand’s most ambitious bets for the coming years and one of the key pieces, since in By 2030, according to the company’s official forecasts, 9 out of 10 vehicles sold will be electrified (pure electric or with some kind of hybrid system to drive). In the short term, Renault also plans to launch up to seven new models in segments C and D by 2025, all of them electrified.