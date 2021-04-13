Renault Kangoo: commercial inside, tourism outside

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

The new Renault Kangoo has been presented by the firm as the most suitable generation for hauliers looking, in their van, for a car capable of meeting their day-to-day demands. Its robust design fits perfectly with the load and use needs that you expect from a commercial, while its cabin is the closest to a passenger car. In this new batch, both the performance and its technological equipment have improved, all focused on improve the practicality of the van, its comfort and safety at the wheel. An evolution that has also been transferred to the version Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric, which will arrive at the end of 2021 with up to 265 kilometers of autonomy.

The electric variant will be available in two lengths, like the rest of the combustion range, and will be manufactured at the Maubeuge plant (France). The 44 kWh lithium ion battery can be charged in just 2 hours at a 22 kW point, extending this wait until 26 hours if we plug it into a domestic outlet like the one we would have at home. The rest of the combustion engines are completed with a 1.3 TCE gasoline of 100 and 130 hp, in addition to the 1.5 Blue dCi diesels of 75, 95 and 115 hp.

This latest version of the Kangoo introduces the Renault Open Sesame concept, which facilitates the loading and unloading of the parcel through the side door. A opening reaching 1,446 mm wide, being the most remarkable in the market. It also has other advantages such as the passenger door with 90º, the folding seat and the rotating screen that offers a flat loading platform with a total length of 3.05 meters. As an innovative detail, this batch of vans present the solution Easy Inside Rack, a folding interior roof rack with safety lock, which is just over the roof above the passenger. Solutions that will catapult you in the segment to continue accumulating registrations, which already go for more than 4,200,000 since its launch in 1997. We tell you more about this van with a familiar air in the gallery.