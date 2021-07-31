Renault Kadjar 2022 vs Peugeot 3008 2021: great SUV duel

Impressive battle that will be presented in the coming months in the compact SUV segment, the star category of the market and that, in addition, is seeing the birth of a whole new generation of specific 100% electric models, such as the Kia EV6, the VW ID.4 or the Nissan ariya, to give just a few examples. However, within the best-selling classics there will also be many, many novelties.

To the new Hyundai tucson, Nissan qashqai or Kia Sportage, will be added in a little less than a year the new Renault Kadjar. And the bet is total towards an SUV that, derived precisely from the Qashqai fruit of the Renault / Nissan Alliance, has never been able to rise among the best-selling models of its class … and what qualities it had for it.

Perhaps, one of the SUVs that influenced its escalation was not so relevant was the Peugeot 3008. The launch of the French model was a success from the beginning, with an image that has been liked a lot and that it ended up clearly imposing itself on the Kadjar in the registration lists. That is why, probably, Renault is determined to bet stronger with the second generation of the SUV, fixing between eyebrows a rivalry that will be very powerful, since the 3008 has also just been renewed.

The Kadjar II will also sport the new Renault logo.

This will be the new Renault Kadjar

But, with what weapons will Renault Kadjar play this time to try to achieve the “sorpasso” to the 3008? Well again it will settle on the platform that has just released the new Nissan Qashqai, so its quality is more than assured, but trying more than ever to differentiate it aesthetically and to provide more added value to remove its clone feeling.

Renault engineers have had this time more time to develop your own product, trying to bring its image closer to the latest and striking novelties of the brand, which have started with the new Captur and that will continue especially with the new Mégane E-Tech Electric already unveiled.

The Peugeot 3008 could soon wear the new logo of the brand

The Peugeot 3008 was recently renewed

In front of him, el Peugeot 3008, which presented its renovation at the end of 2020, continues to offer a very striking aesthetic and is also preparing for the next few months a slight restyling to incorporate the new brand logo, now fixed both in the center of the grille and on the tailgate and even on the steering wheel.

Already inside, the new Renault kadjar It will also seek to move its design further away from the previous Qashqai to try to offer a more modern and advanced image. Now, taking the reference of the new Mégane E-Tech, it will bet on an L-shaped set, with an almost entirely tactile and digital environment. The infotainment system will be based on the latest generation MyLink technology developed together with Google, and promises a much higher quality of materials and finish.

Inside, the new Kadjar will debut the screens already announced at the Mégane E-Tech.

Faced with this advance, the Peugeot 3008 will continue to impose one of its great hallmarks: the i-Cockpit of the brand that has given so much to talk about. With a better tactile presence, and with a 10-inch screen, the atmosphere provided by its small and very manageable steering wheel makes it very special.

Renault Kadjar 2022 vs Peugeot 3008 2021: their engines

At the engine level, the Renault kadjar he also promises to step forward. Under its hood, the 1.3 TCe petrol unit available in 140 or 160 hp, in both cases together with technology light hybrid by means of a 12V battery. The CVT automatic transmission will be optional in the first and exclusive in the second, and there will be a 4×4 version.

Without diesel already like the Qashqai, it will have a new one 1.2 TCe 3-cylinder engine, electrified with a 48V micro-hybrid system that could have 200 hp in total. Also expected from this engine plug-in hybrid variant, with 280 hp and an extra electric motor on the rear axle. Although the latter, yes, it is expected to arrive at least a year after launch.

This is the interior of the new Peugeot 3008 Hybrid

That will make the start the Peugeot 3008 has the advantage of already offering its new 300 hp PHEV variant, along with a supply of 3-cylinder petrol engines and a diesel. As if all that were not enough, a little later the new Peugeot 3008 will debut the STLA Medium platform already from the Stellantis group, also betting on a 100% electric version as the Peugeot 208 and 2008 already look.

The Renault Kadjar, with coupe and 7-seater versions

In return, Renault Kadjar anticipates up to three variants of the SUV, including a new 7-seater version that could try to fill the space of the Koleos, which only offers 5 seats. The other version that is expected is that of a SUV coupe, to double bet in this category after the great success achieved by the smaller Arkana.

The option of directional rear wheels will be another novelty in the Renault Kadjar, which will therefore try to offer better dynamics than the Peugeot 3008. But, to be able to check it and issue assessments on it, for this we will have to wait to have both models and submit it to our tests. Less is left…