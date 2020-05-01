It will have a hybrid version and another plug-in hybrid

Gasoline and Diesel engines will also be offered.

The second generation of the Renault Kadjar will be presented in 2021. It will start from the CMF-C platform, and its main novelty will come from the two electrified engines it will offer, one hybrid and the other plug-in hybrid.

The Renault Kadjar 2021 It is the second generation of the SUV of the brand of the rhombus. The original started selling in 2015, although it received a mid-cycle update in 2019.

The new Renault Kadjar is going to be built on the modular platform CMF-C, the same from which the new Nissan Qashqai will start. This will be one of its rivals, like others like the Hyundai Tucson, the Kia Sportage or the Citroën C5 Aircross.

RENAULT KADJAR 2021: DESIGN

From the point of view of style it is known that the front will adopt the style of the renewed Renault Captur, baptized as C-Shape. It will maintain five seats and will have a 9.3-inch touch screen in the most equipped versions with the latest evolution of the R-Link system.

An SUV of similar size to the current one is expected, which has a length of 4.49 meters.

RENAULT KADJAR 2021: MECHANICAL

The greatest innovation of the Renault Kadjar 2021 It will be the introduction of two hybrid versions. On the one hand, there will be the E-Tech, a conventional hybrid, and on the other, a plug-in. The Kadjar PHEV is estimated to have about 70 kilometers of autonomy in electric mode. This, in addition, can come from the hand of an all-wheel drive system.

Despite the novelty of electrified mechanics, the new Kadjar will still have a significant number of gasoline and diesel engines on offer.

There will also be news regarding transmissions, since all models may have a seven-speed EDC dual-clutch transmission, as well as the Extender Grip device, which will facilitate off-road driving.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/01/2020 The first data of the Renault Kadjar 2021 is filtered.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.