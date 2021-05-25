Renault Höga, the car that you would assemble yourself at home

An American design student has imagined what an electric car would look like, the Renault Höga, which you can assemble at home like any Ikea piece of furniture.

May 24, 2021 (11:40 CET)

Renault Höga, a virtual electric urban car project that you can assemble at home.

If for a few years you can buy a piece of furniture in Ikea, take it home yourself and ride it, Why not do it with a car too? Is what you thought Ryan scholtthauer, a student at the College for Creative Studies, an American design school, and it is precisely what he has created. Of course, in a virtual way: you have imagined what the Renault höga, a small electric that you can mount in your house.

In the Photo gallery You can see what Ryan’s work is like, he has thought of everything: he has designed it, he has imagined what each of his 374 pieces (many of them dual-use), their self-assembly, their instruction sheet, its packaging … and how it would look in a window of the Ikea store itself.

This is what you would receive at home to assemble the electric Renault Höga with your own hands.

All this, of course, thinking about the sustainability And in the new mobility formulas. The Renault Höga it would be assembled in just a few hours and, at the end of its life cycle, its bodywork would be recycled, for example. In essence, it sure reminds you of the Citroën Ami, a small electric urban that has gone into production and that we already see on the streets of some Spanish cities.

In this case, the Renault höga it’s just a exercise in design and imagination: It is even smaller than the Ami, at 2.23 meters long, with the small wheels located at the ends of the chassis. Your cabin would promise to be spacious, so that even a bicycle fits easily. To access, we would have to lift the front part; here the Renault Höga inescapably reminds us of the BMW Isetta, except that the French electrician would also raise the address with the “door”. There are no touchscreens or instrumentation inside: just the steering wheel and a support to hold our mobile or tablet.

This is what the interior of the Renault Höga would look like.

The price? We have already said that we are talking about a virtual concept that would hardly go into production, but Ryan Schlotthauer has thought of everything, including what it would cost to buy in a ikea store a car like this: 6,500 dollars, about 5,320 euros to change.

The Renault Höga project, on video.

