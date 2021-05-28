Renault Höga: The car that is not from Ikea but that is assembled almost the same …

The mobility in large cities It has evolved so much that it has surpassed that of the fiction films of the 80s or 90s of the last century. Maybe the flying cars, but it is a matter of time before this type of vehicle is viable and can reach the mass market. However, the great surprise have been models of the style of the Citroën Ami or the new Renault höga. Both represent the best of urban mobility, only one is real and one is not.

Yes, because this Renault höga What are we talking about? is in the conceptual phase. Also, although you may not believe it, it has nothing to do with the signature of the rhombus. But it is that, in addition, can you imagine that you buy it and you could assemble it in your home which Ikea piece of furniture? Well yes, this Höga combines the best of the three worlds, so much so that both firms have joined this project by giving “part” of their image. We tell you what Höga is and what its future is …

The Renault Höga is the work of student Ryan Schlltthauer and has nothing to do with the gala signature

First of all I’m going to tell you who’s after him Renault höga. Is about Ryan schlotthauer, a design student at the College for Creative Studies in the US. As you can imagine, it is an end of studies project, which is why it will not become a digital “idea”. Another curiosity is in his name. The word Home, In Swedish, means “high or high”, and represents one of the most recognizable attributes of your body.

Now, we will try explain the idea of ​​Höga. What Schlotthauer proposes is a quadricycle-type electric vehicle that, in theory, would be manufactured by Renault, and combines the Ikea purchase and assembly concept. For it, It would be sold in kit format with a box containing about 374 pieces.. However, some will already come assembled, so that the buyer would only have to complete the assembly of another 114 pieces.

Regarding the Renault Höga technical data there’s little to say beyond that his heart is electric. We do know its exterior dimensions, with 2.23 meters in length and 1.8 meters in height. As you can see in the images, it has cubic shapes that, in addition to facilitating assembly, allow to offer a cabin as spacious as possible. It helps that the wheels, as if it were a golf cart, are located in the corners of the chassis.

According to its creator, its interior is so spacious and versatile that it could carry a bike in an upright position or a baby carriage. But in addition, it still has two extra curiosities. One is the door to access the interior. The Höga, following the style of the Isetta, places it on the front, although in this case it opens vertically. It is solidarity with the steering wheel and dashboard, which reduces its design to the minimum technical and design essence.

Could Höga hit the market?

The possibility of this model reaching the market is very low not to mention void. Ryan Schlotthauer has estimated that its price could be around 6,500 dollars (5,320 euros at the exchange rate), placing it at the same level as the Citroën Ami. However, there is a problem: homologation. Yes, because being a model of manual assembly and at home, it would be very difficult to comply with road safety or environmental protocols.

Therefore, we will be left with the desire to see the Renault Höga circulate through the streets of large cities. Of course, even the signature of the rhombus, or another outsider, could be interested in the project and take it to the assembly line. It would be an accolade for the professional career of this young engineer and for mobility in large cities. The Citroën Ami has already started its sale in our country and for now it has no rival. Maybe later…?

