Ricardo Penteado, an engineer who worked with Carlos Sainz during his time with Renault, highlights the great maturity of the Spanish. The Brazilian believes that the future star of Ferrari is much more than a driver and underlines his daily effort to be world champion.

Penteado was the leader of the competition team in charge of the Toro Rosso engines when Carlos competed for the Faenza engines and later, he also shared a stay with the Spaniard as director of track operations at Renault.

The Brazilian was impressed with the maturity that Sainz has shown in his last years and he is sure that part of that merit belongs to his mentors, his father and Fernando Alonso, and his environment.

“I have been following Carlos since he was at Toro Rosso, we supplied them with Renault engines for two years, and at Renault and McLaren I have also worked with him. For his age, his maturity is outstanding, something out of the ordinary. That is partly thanks to everything he has talked to Alonso and his father, “Penteado said in words for the Brazilian edition of the US website Motorsport.com.

Penteado, who worked with Daniel Ricciardo and Sainz, assures that Carlos has a way of working very similar to his. “I have more faith in Sainz than in RicciardoPerhaps it is because his way of working coincides with mine. The affinity he had with Carlos in terms of work was much better than he could have with Daniel, “he added.

Finally, it highlights the good that it has done to Carlos to have such a careful environment. All the people around him have helped him a lot to grow as a pilot and thanks to this, nowadays he works without distractions to become world champion.

“Carlos has had two important mentors, such as his father and Fernando Alonso. The help of his cousin Carlos Oñoro, who is his representative, has also been very important. So this environment is very good, they think a lot about Formula 1 and it is the right thing to do to always progress. You clearly see that his job is to become world champion, be the best, “said Penteado to close.

