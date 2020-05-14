Renault’s electrified offer will grow in the next two years by adding two electric SUVs to its range, the size of which will be above the Renault Zoe. They will fight in that segment where customer demand is increasing, which means development work must be painstaking in order to outperform the competition. Renault’s strategy will focus on offering a product that can differentiate itself by design, technology and performance, which are key to meeting this criterion.

In June of last year, during the presentation of the second generation of the Renault Zoe, the brand’s head of sales and marketing, Emmanuel Bouvier, showed a slide with the manufacturer’s full range of electric vehicles. At that time it was made up of six identified models to which they will join two others, without name or typology, that will complete their electrical catalog by 2022.

One of the candidates, which had already been ratified by Renault, is a new C-segment electric SUV, larger than Captur and similar to Kadjar. The head of Renault electric vehicles, Gilles Normand, has confirmed in an interview with Autocar magazine that he will not come alone. The French manufacturer will launch a second electric SUV, probably of a larger size, and called to compete in what is now known as the premium SUV to which the Tesla Model Y has arrived with force, as the great animator of the segment.

Renault electric range in 2022.

According to Normand, Renault will work intensively to take advantage of the keys of a format like this. The first, the advantage of an elevated vehicle when placing the high-capacity battery under the passenger compartment and the motors closer to the wheels, which translates into a larger and much more comfortable passenger compartment. But this advantage “drags” an inconvenience: aerodynamics and weight, which in electric cars is key to reducing consumption. At this point Normand states that his intense work will allow them to offer “Up to 550 kilometers of real autonomy”.

According to the French leader, “buyers are realizing that electric vehicles are safe and pleasant and that they can already take much longer trips than first-generation electric vehicles.” These Normand statements seem to drive away rumors about an upcoming electric compact, similar to the Megane, that would compete with PSA and VAG Group models in a C segment increasingly cannibalized by SUVs.

The Electric SUV Market

These two new models will use the electric platform CMF-EV developed together with Nissan. Its scalable architecture allows the length and width to be modified so that it can accommodate from compact B-segment to larger D-segment models, regardless of whether they are hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs or minivans.

Renault and Nissan CMF-EV electric platform.

The first of Renault’s SUVs, already confirmed previously, will be similar in size to the Kadjar, which, for its part, will receive a plug-in hybrid variant in its second generation. The second is yet to be confirmed. A segment B SUV for city tours could jeopardize sales of the Zoe, which already tends to a large format. For this reason, the ballots are taken by a larger SUV, based on the Morphoz, with the possibility of transporting seven people. Competition in this segment, that of Electric SUVs over 4.5It has its greatest exponent in the Tesla Model Y. Other rivals would be the Audi e-tron, the Mercedes EQC, whose size is approximately that of the Model Y or the slightly smaller Jaguar I-Pace. The Volkswagen ID.6 and the one that may be its natural rival, the Nissan Ariya, will soon be incorporated, which will be built on the same platform and with which it probably shares mechanical components.

