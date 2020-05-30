The Spanish car industry, still shocked by the announcement of the closure of the three production centers of the Japanese Nissan in Barcelona, ​​recovered some breath yesterday after announcing the French multinational Renault that the global plan for cuts to be applied over the next three years ( The elimination of 15,000 jobs to save 2,000 million and the reduction of production by 700,000 units) will not lead to factory closings in Spain and, in principle, no workforce adjustments. “There are no reduction plans for Renault in Spain,” said Clotilde Delbos, CEO of the French automotive group.

The global adjustment of Renault, even when it exempts Spain (it remains to be seen the distribution of models and the volume of production by factories and countries), aggravates the concern of the automotive sector and the supplier industry as a whole, the latter with great impact on crucial sectors and companies of the economic fabric of Asturias and in other smaller ones but with relevance due to the specificity of their products and components for the automobile. Only the closure of Nissan in Catalonia will impact 420 supplier companies, of which 380 are SMEs, according to the Pimec employers’ association. And the UGT union evaluated that the Nissan march will have a real impact on other types of industries such as chemistry, steel, capital goods, textile companies, logistics, transportation, security and medical equipment, putting at risk, he said, thousands of additional jobs.

In fact, the situation is far from subsiding. Nissan workers in Barcelona (23,000, including 3,000 on the workforce and the rest, on subcontractors) continued with the mobilizations on the street and in front of the brand’s dealers to demand that the factory closure be reconsidered and yesterday it became known that the plant Nissan in Ávila (excluded from the closure along with that of Cantabria) yesterday stopped its activity due to the fall in demand. The production stop will last at least one week.

Renault will close one of its fourteen factories in France (the one located near Paris) and make cuts and adjustments in others in Morocco, Russia, Turkey, Romania and China. Of the 15,000 jobs to be cut by the diamond car company (of which the French state has 15% of its shares), almost a third (4,600) will be cut in France. The company assured that there will be no layoffs and that the workforce reduction plan will be undertaken with retirements, voluntary departures and internal mobility. With this, Renault aims to save 2,000 million in costs to improve its profitability. The company assured that in recent times production and market share had prevailed to the detriment of profitability and that now it must reduce production by 700,000 cars a year to reap the benefits.

Productive decline will mean less consumption of raw materials, components and services, which will have a drag effect on the industry that supplies the assembly plants.

In Spain, Renault has four factories: two for assembly in Palencia and Valladolid and another two for engines (Valladolid) and gearboxes (Seville). It seems that these last two, very competitive and supplying other Renault factories in the world, are a protective factor for Spain, together with the adjustments already made in the past in construction factories, thereby improving their competitiveness.

The French Government has winked to the French brands to repatriate activity in exchange for the 8,000 million public aid to the automobile approved by the Elysée. Car sales have fallen 90% due to covid in France, where the sector employs 400,000 workers

.