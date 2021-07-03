Renault eWAYS: The gala firm advances its future electric models

Renault was one of the first car manufacturers to bet on the electric mobility. The launch of the first generation of the Zoe and the flirtatious Twizy It was a turning point. Achieving notoriety in terms of sales has cost them, but over time they have come to be at the top of the charts in Europe. Its latest novelty, one hundred percent electric, has been the Twingo E-TECH although after him more will come, many more …

This set of novelties is included within the eWAYS strategy that Renault has presented a few days ago. In it, they have explained what their plans are and, incidentally, published a series of teasers that serve as preview of the models they are working on. All this so that its commercial mix is ​​65% in electric and electrified vehicles in 2025 and 90% by 2030. In addition, Alpine is included in these plans.

Renault has published “unintentionally” teasers of its electric futures and those of Alpine! …

The first model that will see the light is the Renault Megane of which we have already spoken. If all goes according to plan, it will debut in 2022 and will serve to underpin the presence of the French firm in the competition segment C. But the important thing is in the nine pure electric models which he is planning to launch until the year 2025. One of them, the resurrected 5 we already know, but around him there will be a family.

If you look at the teasers, we have from a Medium SUV up to one van that, rumors suggest that it would be called Express. All of them will travel on the CMF-EV and CMF-BEV platforms that the engineers of the diamond firm are developing. Lastly, we must talk about what plans they would have to create an electric range for their most sporty and exclusive firm: Alpine…

Reviewing the teasers, we can see that there would be two different models in development. One of this would be framed in the fashion segment, the SUV’s. The second, for its part, seems the successor to the A110 currently sold. However, we cannot advance many details either, because apart from its date of arrival on the market, they have not wanted to say more. If everything goes according to plan should be by 2024 so there is still to see them.

It will be necessary to remain calm since for Renault’s plans to materialize there is still some time left. Of course, the wait to see how they resurrect the mythical “4 cans” and “5” it will make us eternal. Amen to confirm if the Express will have a new opportunity as a pure electric beyond the reissue that they have released as wagon version of the new Kangoo.

Source – Renault