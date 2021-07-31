Renault enters the burgeoning vehicle sector by subscription and buys Bipi

FLIX GARCA

Updated on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – 10:16

The French company takes advantage of the 100% growth in five years of this new element of mobility.

The founders of Bipi: Alejandro Vigaray, Jos Luis Hernndez and Hans Christ Barcelona and Madrid Hyundai launches its Bipi subscription model The rapid growth of the subscription in Spain

Renault Group fully enters the vehicle service by subscription with the purchase of the Spanish Bipi. Created in 2018, this company currently operates in Spain, France and Italy. It has 120 employees and more than 10,000 subscribers since its launch and expects to end this year with a fleet of 15,000 vehicles.

The amount of the operation is unknown, although industry sources handle the figure of 100 million euros. It is known that the founders of Bipi, their partners and suppliers will continue to lead the company’s strategy. But the direction of Bipi work with RCI Bank and Services, Mobilize and Renault Group in the implementation of synergies identified during the acquisition: diversification of vehicle supply, integration of the customer experience, as well as online subscription in the different distribution channels, the websites of car manufacturers, Mobilize, and dealers.

Mobilize is the brand that encompasses all the new mobility services created this year to identify the profitable businesses for Renault Group through new services, such as subscription, and whose promoter has been the current CEO of Renault Group, Luca de meo.

According to McKinsey, subscription models have experienced a annual growth of more than 100% in the last five years. Additionally, Frost & Sullivan predicts that auto subscription models will account for about 10% of all auto sales by 2025.

The subscription service to a vehicle is gaining followers day by day, especially in large cities. Citizens who only want to enjoy the car for three months or one year of stay in the new position of their company. Hence, the subscription model, what we could call a more flexible renting, grows.

A few months ago it was Hyundai who created the Mocean service in Barcelona and just before the summer brought it to Madrid in order to facilitate the mobility of those who They did not want to buy a car due to the uncertainty that exists in the market due to the pandemic and due to the delays in the deliveries of new vehicles due to stoppages in the factories caused by the lack of semiconductors.

Another subscription example is what you are doing Volvo with Link & Co, a 100% electric brand aimed at winning over young customers that they can later jump in and subscribe to a Volvo model, something the customer can do through the Care by Volvo service. But in addition to the aforementioned examples there are more companies such as Leasys CarCloud by Stellantis, Revel, Subscar, amn of traditional renting operators such as Sixt + or Northgate.

FIXED FEE

The vehicle subscription service is a alternative to purchase. In short, it means paying a monthly fee and forgetting about more expenses: no insurance, no maintenance, no taxes … You only have to add fuel or charge it if it is electric. The operation is carried out completely digitally through the mobile as if you were buying a garment. Even brokerage companies, like Bipi, they take the vehicle to the physical place where the client wants to receive it. Depending on the fee paid, the vehicle can be exchanged for another, without giving an initial entry; at the same time that you can abandon the subscription without penalty for permanence. That is, it is a fee like the one paid for the subscription to Netflix, HBO or DAZN.

