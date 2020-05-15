After two weeks of returning to work, Renault closed a workload and wage reduction agreement with the approximately 5,800 employees in the production area of ​​the four plants in the São José dos Pinhais complex (PR). The agreement provides for a reduction of 50% to 70%, but the company will pay the difference between the amount paid by the federal government based on MP 936, which will guarantee employees the maintenance of 100% of the net salary.

For the 1,700 employees in the administrative area, who are in the home office, the reduction agreement had already been made.

The measure has an initial duration of 30 days, starting on Monday, with the possibility of an extension for another 30 days, with guaranteed employment for two or four months, depending on the time the reduction is maintained. According to each production unit, a schedule was made in which employees will be at home for two to three days a week.

Dismissal of 300 temporary workers

The company also informs that, to adapt production to market demand, it did not extend or anticipate the termination of contracts for 300 employees who had fixed-term contracts.

For this group, Renault will pay the full salary for the period remaining to complete the six months provided for in the temporary contract, double what the law provides. It will also maintain the medical plan for three months and offer an orientation program for relocation in the job market. Those dismissed will have their names kept in a database for future selection processes.

The automaker tried to negotiate the reduction in early April, but there was no agreement with the Metalworkers Union of Greater Curitiba, which wanted to first end the ongoing negotiations on the collective bargaining agreement for the category and then evaluate the proposed suspension of contracts.

Due to the negative, Renault resumed activities on the last day 4 with the complete picture, but is producing only 20% of the volume before the coronavirus pandemic, of about 1,200 vehicles per day, in addition to engines and other components .

“We have not yet managed to advance in the negotiations on the base date, but we decided to close the agreement to reduce the exposure of workers who stayed in the factory for a long time, even with the lowest production”, informs Jamil Davila, the union’s secretary general.

Renault employees receive information on coronavirus care

Protective measures against covid-19

Since the resumption of production two weeks ago, Renault has been adopting protocols to prevent contamination by coronavirus. At the point where the buses are waiting to go to the factory, the employees have their temperature measured and, if it is above normal, they are instructed to return home.

Upon reaching the factory, the temperature is measured again and they pass through a carpet with a special product to clean the shoes. The production lines undergo daily cleaning, the use of a mask is mandatory and, in the cafeteria, the tables are separated by acrylic dividers.

The factory produces the Sandero Stepway, Logan, Kwid, Duster, Oroch, Master and Captour models. The complex also has aluminum injection and engine units.

