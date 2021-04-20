Renault duster turbo launch colombia

It was not easy to get the new Renault Duster off the assembly line. Get to this model Sofasa required about three years of work on a production line that went from 4 to 14 percent automation and required complete adjustments in critical areas, such as welding and painting and finishing.

It was to be expected that the Colombian company would invest time and money in the launch of the new generation of this particular model. After all, contributes 20 percent of its sales, 40 percent of which occur in 13 countries of the Latin American region, from Argentina to Mexico.

Renault Duster 2021

The latter places the Duster SUV as the most ‘Colombian’ vehicle that comes out of the assembly lines in our country, even more so because between 30 and 35 percent of its parts are of national origin and by virtue of the leadership that has accompanied it since its launch, nine years ago, and that allowed it to seize 4.5 percent of the pie of the very popular segment B of compact trucks.

Gallery: Renault Duster Outsider 2022

Its start-up required prior adjustments to the suspension and the XTronic CVT box, which here engages eight speeds in automatic mode and seven if operated manually from the gear lever. This transmission was planned exclusively for the versions equipped with the new 1.3-liter turbo engine. 4×2, since the 4×4 drive models of the same mechanical train will be offered with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Reaching this technical offer required 300,000 kilometers of tests in Colombia and Brazil and involved a brand new platform, now recognized as B0 Plus and designed with a chassis that improved 12.5 percent of its torsional stiffness and a body with a ground clearance more in line with its off-road vocation: between 208 and 209 millimeters.

The new engine was developed in conjunction with Daimler; in other words, It is the same as the first Mercedes A-Class sedan that arrived from Mexico to our market (today it comes from Germany) and that has brought good results to the star brand in terms of costs and sales.

Renault Duster 2021

Gallery: Renault Duster Outsider 2022

It is a 1.3 TCe (as it is called) with four cylinders in line and 16 valves, which develops a maximum power of 154 horses with a torque of 270 Nm at 1,800 rpm, thanks to the turbo of electronic control with which the aforementioned transmissions were already armed. It was introduced in the versions Zen + CVT 4×2, Intens CVT 4×2, Intens MT 4×4 and in the top model, called Outsider 4×4, also MT.

The Zen MT SCe and Intens MT SCe entry models are the only ones in the portfolio that do not move with this mechanical train, as they are equipped with the 16-valve engine and 1,600 cm3 displacement, It is the same one that they ride on the Sandero and Logan, although rethought for this new generation. It comes associated with a five-speed mechanical box (not six) with front-wheel drive in both proposals, which achieves 114 maximum horsepower with a torque of 156 Nm.

There are, then, six versions available of the Renault Duster 2021 unveiled by Sofasa in a virtual way, all with changes in its exterior and interior aesthetics, such as the angle of the windshield, which was reduced for better aerodynamics, and the prominent front air intake with a diffuser, also large, both present in the best equipped model.

In none of the versions Sofasa offers more than two airbags, which are the law, but the public has already begun to complain. They explain that the structural part was reinforced and the welding points are more numerous and strategic, but this does not exclude the risks that the exchanges avoid and whose amount is exceeded by the competitors in the range.

Renault Duster 2021

The chrome-trimmed grille was redesigned, as were the headlights, which incorporate C-shaped daytime running lights on all versions and are integrated into the new front bumper, armed with scouts on turbocharged models.

Gallery: Renault Duster Outsider 2022

The frame’s waistline is higher, reducing the size of the windows and giving them a sportier look along with the bolt-on black door trims on 4×4 models and the sports wheels, which are 16-inch on all. versions, except the Outsider, which rolls on 17-inch two-tone rims And, like the other 1.3 TCe models, it features satin roof rails (others are black) and LED bulbs in the taillight units.

In addition to the improvement in the height to the ground of the new Duster, the technical sheet emphasizes in the attack and departure angles of its frame, of 30 and 31 degrees and of 33 and 34 degrees, respectively, depending on whether it is the 4×2 or 4×4 versions. Even the central screw-in monitor provides information on its uncapping behavior, specifically about the bank angle when driving on steep roads, and the angle on slopes while using the climb and descent controls. It also includes a compass, which is activated after 5 kph.

The new Renault Duster will continue to compete in a segment where most of the models run with medium engines and front-wheel drivesave for models like the Chevrolet Tracker (4×2) and Suzuki Vitara Allgrip (4×4), which are anticipated as the closest rivals to the 1.3 TCe models, as they were equally armed with well-behaved small turbocharged engines, like this one.

Renault Duster 2021

Price

The basic Duster Zen 1.6 SCe MT costs 60 million pesos, and the Outsider version, the best equipped version, costs 81’850,000 pesos. The prices of the four remaining models range between 68,500,000 and 79,650,000 pesos.

Figure

260,000 Renault Duster units have been assembled by Sofasa, of which 170,000 have been sold in different regional markets, such as Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Data

* Active and passive safety systems are summarized in only two airbags, stability and traction controls, Isofix anchors for child seats and hill start assistant on all versions, as well as a reverse camera, adaptive cruise control and descent assistant on the best equipped models.

* The 1.6 SCe engine was developed by Renault Tecnología Américas (RTA) and produced at the Ayrton Senna complex in Paraná (Brazil), while the 1.3 TCe is manufactured at the Renault plant in Valladolid (Spain).

* The renewed Easy Link multimedia center with an eight-inch screen, Android Auto and CarPlay connectivity and customizable design, is offered from the Zen + version and allows the registration of up to five profiles, which can modify the different functions of the audio installation.

Renault Duster 2021

Inside also changed

The cabin was completely redesigned, especially the dash, which includes new octagonal vents for the air conditioning and the floating eight-inch Easy Link screen, absent on the entry model. The seats are also newly designed, with exclusive fabric linings for the top three models, and other accessories, such as the height and depth adjustable tiller, the gear bar and the climate control buttons, look much more sophisticated than those of the predecessor model.

Good space

The trunk of the Renault Duster SUV is 400 liters in the upper Intens and Outsider 4X4 models, and 475 in the 4×2 versions, and has optional accessories according to the use that is going to be given, especially the trunk mesh to retain bags and objects, the mud and water resistant thermoformed rubber mat and the protector for the base of the tailgate frame.

Data sheet

Renault Duster Outsider / 81.9 million pesos / Colombia

ENGINE: 1,333 cm3 turbo

POWER: 154 horses at 5,500 rpm

TORQUE: 270 Nm at 1,800 rpm

CASE: 6 mechanical gears

DRIVE: 4×4

SAFETY: 2 airbags, brake assist, hill start and descent assist, traction control, rear camera, Isofix anchors

BODYWORK: SUV

Renault Duster 2021

Chevrolet tracker premier / 89 million pesos / Brazil

ENGINE: 1.2 liter turbo

POWER: 130 horses at 5,500 rpm

TORQUE: 190 Nm at 2,000 rpm

CASE: 6 automatic gears

TRACTION: 4×2

SAFETY: 6 airbags, brake assist, hill start assist, traction control, rear view camera, Isofix / Latch anchors

BODYWORK: SUV

Chevrolet tracker premier

Nissan Kicks Exclusive / 92 million pesos / Mexico

ENGINE: 1.6 liters

POWER: 118 horses at 6,300 rpm

TORQUE: 149 Nm at 4,000 rpm

CASE: XTronic CVT

TRACTION: 4×2

SAFETY: 6 airbags, peripheral camera, cross traffic alert, hill start assist, cruise control, brake assist, lane departure alert

BODYWORK: SUV

Nissan Kicks 2021 debuted in Colombia

Peugeot 2008 Allure / 95 million pesos / France

ENGINE: 1.2 liter turbo

POWER: 130 horses at 5,500 rpm

TORQUE: 230 Nm at 1,750 rpm

CASE: 6 automatic gears

TRACTION: 4×2

SAFETY: 8 airbags, trailer stability control, hill start assist, cruise control with limiter, reverse camera

BODYWORK: SUV

Peugeot 2008 2021

Suzuki Vitara AllGrip GL / 95.8 million pesos / Japan

ENGINE: 1.4 liter turbo

POWER: 138 horses at 5,500 rpm

TORQUE: 220 Nm at 1,500-4,000 rpm

CASE: 6 mechanical gears

DRIVE: 4×4

SAFETY: 6 airbags, hill start and descent assistants, Isofix anchors with Tether, front and rear proximity sensors

BODYWORK: SUV

Suzuki Vitara AllGrip GL

Volkswagen T-Cross Trendline / 82 million pesos / Brazil

ENGINE: 1,598 cm3

POWER: 110 horses at 5,800 rpm

TORQUE: 155 Nm at 4,000 rpm

CASE: 6 automatic gears

TRACTION: 4×2

SAFETY: six airbags, traction and stability controls, Isofix anchors, reverse camera with sensors, cruise control, adjustable steering wheel

BODYWORK: SUV

Volkswagen T-Cross Trendline