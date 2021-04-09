Renault duster turbo 2022 launch in colombia

The wait was long but finally Renault officially launched the new Duster in Colombia, with slight changes in its exterior design, an interior that not only improves on the eye but also promises an evolution to the touch, a new 1.6-liter engine for the entry versions and of course the long-awaited 1.3-liter turbo engine which will equip most of the range.

Mounted on the same B0 platform of the previous model (but with some modifications, and now called B0 Plus), of which more than 260,000 units have been assembled in Colombia since 2012, the new Renault Duster has some subtle changes to its design but they do make a good impact to give it a renewed image, especially in the most complete versions.

Starting from the front, the headlights now feature C-shaped led lighting for daytime running, the grille alters its design depending on the finish and in the top version it is complemented by the overbomper that carries two additional explorers. The wheels are 16-inch sheet or aluminum, and 17-inch diamond-finished on both top models.

Showing off its off-road capabilities, the new Renault Duster too improved its angles, the entry angle now 30 ° and the exit angle of 34 °, complemented by its 20.8 cm clearance to the ground. Despite using the same platform as before, Renault says torsional stiffness was improved by 12.5%, and as we were unofficially anticipated, the 4×4 versions will equip more off-road focus wheels.

The body is now 4.32 meters long, 1.83 wide (without mirrors), 1.69 meters high and will be available in six colors: Fire Red, Vision Brown, Dune Beige, Cassiopée Gray, Glacier White and Star Gray.

Returning to the design, at the rear the biggest change is seen in the brake lights, now square, and in profile you can see the Windshield a bit more flat to improve aerodynamics, new roof bars and new doors with smaller glasses than before.

Turning to the interior is that you will see the changes that will surely be appreciated to a greater extent as Renault assures that they worked to improve the perceived quality. We will reserve our opinions until we have contact with the new Duster but without a doubt the images paint a good picture.

Except in the two entry versions (we will delve into these later) the dashboard of the new Renault Duster has a 8-inch touchscreen for Easy Link infotainment system, with connectivity for Apple Car and Android Auto. The instrument panel also changes its design and can have a 3.5-inch TFT screen where the information from the on-board computer is displayed.

The chairs and their upholstery, both front and back, are new. The front ones have a longer cushion, back with better lateral support, they can be equipped with a central armrest and in the case of the driver this will have height-adjustable chair and height and depth adjustable steering column. The trunk has a load capacity of 475 liters in the 4×2 versions and 400 liters in the 4×4.

One of the issues that caused a lot of expectation was that of safety and in this section the new Renault Duster will equip, in all its versions, traction and stability controls, hill start assistant, of course brakes with ABS, Isofix anchors in the back chairs and, sadly, just two airbags that leave it behind not only compared to its competitors direct but even against its younger brother, the Kwid, which equips four in all its versions costing much less. Either way, we will have to wait for crash tests by Latin NCAP to reveal how safe it is.

Some elements that we already saw in the versions that are marketed in Brazil, such as blind spot detector or engine start & stop system will not be available in none of the versions in Colombia.

As we mentioned at the beginning, the engines of the new Renault Duster are different from those of the previous version. The 1.6-liter engine is now the same as 16 valves with 114 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 156 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm inherited from Nissan and equipped with the Logan, Sandero and Stepway. This will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Replacing the aspirated 2.0-liter comes the well-known 1.3-liter turbo, jointly developed between Renault and Daimler, and which we already know from Mercedes-Benz entry-level vehicles. In the new Renault Duster, this powerplant achieves 154 horsepower at 5,250 rpm and 270 Nm of torque from 1,800 rpm.

The power figure, but especially the torque, are important improvements compared to the 143 horses and 198 Nm of the 2.0-liter it replaces. Depending on the version, a six-speed manual transmission or an automatic CVT will be coupled to this engine that in automatic mode it simulates 8 changes and in sequential mode it simulates 7 changes. As usual with Sofasa, this powertrain was tuned specifically for the Colombian topography and, in addition, to work with ordinary gasoline. In any case, we would dare to recommend the extra to take better advantage of its potential (with current there would be some loss of performance).

Let’s move on to the six versions that will be available of the new Renault Duster in Colombia: Zen 1.6 mechanical 4×2 for 59.9 million pesos; Intens 1.6 4×2 mechanical for 68.5 million pesos; Zen Plus 1.3 CVT 4×2 for 74.8 million pesos; Intens 1.3 CVT 4×2 for 77.3 million pesos; Intens 1.3 mechanical 4×4 for 79.6 million pesos; Y Outsider (1.3, 4×4, mechanical) for 81.8 million pesos. It is worth clarifying that these are launch prices, which will be valid only for the month of April 2021.

The equipment of each of the versions is detailed below.

Renault Duster Zen 1.6

Manual air conditioning

Manually adjustable mirrors

MP3 radio with Bluetooth, USB and auxiliary ports

Halogen and led lights only for daytime running

Black mirrors

Black roof bars

16-inch foil wheels

Renault Duster Intens 1.6 (Zen equipment plus the following)

Front and rear lower protectors (ski)

Satin roof bars

LED brake lights

Reverse camera

Easy Link multimedia system

8 inch touch screen

Connectivity for Apple Car Play and Android Auto

Shift bar lined in leather

Cruise control and speed limiter

16-inch aluminum wheels

Renault Zen Plus 1.3

Satin mirrors

Alloy wheels, 16-inch

Body-colored door handles.

Easy Link multimedia system

8 inch touch screen

Connectivity for Apple Car Play and Android Auto

Ecoscoring and Ecocoaching function

Reverse sensors

3.5-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster

Electrically adjustable mirrors

Renault Duster Intens 1.3 4×2 (Zen Plus equipment plus the following)

Reverse camera

Cruise control and speed limiter

Automatic air conditioning

Renault Duster Intens 1.3 4×4

6-speed manual transmission

17-inch wheels, diamond

All Mode 4×4 traction

4×4 monitor

Descent Control (HDC)

Renault Duster Outsider (Intens 1.3 4×4 equipment plus the following)

Trims on the doors

Front overbumper

Black roof bars

Black mirrors

Front and rear lower protectors (ski)

Renault Duster 2021