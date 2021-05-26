Renault duster size xl appears in patents and would be manufactured in brazil

It had already been anticipated as prototype, then some unofficial images and now they were revealed, according to the Autofácil portal, the official patents of what will be the largest variant, in size and capacity, of the New generation Renault Duster.

Compared to the prototype, the aesthetic differences are minimal and the changes were relegated to the wheels and tires, as well as the installation of false lower protectors, front and rear, and a new front expected to be in the next generation of the Renault Duster. The images correspond to those in the patent office of the European Union.

Renault Duster Bigster, patents leaked by Autofácil

The new variant is known for now as Renault duster bigster have, according to the confirmed data, a length of at least 4.6 meters and this would leave it as the largest on the line along with the ability to locate 7 passengers in three rows of seats.

Renault Duster Bigster, patents leaked by Autofácil

Like the others Renault Duster, this would also use the CMF platform and due to its need for transportation, it would have the engine with the greatest capacity, which in the case of our regional markets will be 1.3-liter turbo with 154 horsepower.

Renault Duster Bigster, patents leaked by Autofácil

On transmissions no changes expected in the current lineup, the same will happen with the traction options but it will have a highest level in security, technology and comfort elements.

Renault Duster Bigster, patents leaked by Autofácil

Finally, the 7-seater Renault Duster Bigster, which is one of the key vehicles of the brand within its new era, will be sold and will manufacture in the region, more specifically in Brazil although for this he still needs to first make his world debut at late this year or early 2022.

Renault Duster Bigster, patents leaked by Autofácil

Renault Duster Bigster sketch