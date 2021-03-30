Renault duster 1.3 turbo arrives in Colombia on April 9, 2021

Finally the release date of the new Renault Duster 2022, after a long wait in the national market both for its aesthetic update and for the incorporation of a new engine, which will be 1.3 liter turbo, in the offer that the brand of this truck will have for the country.

Renault Colombia posted a video on his channel Youtube in which he anticipates the arrival of the new Duster with several sequences of epic wars and in which every so often an image of the revamped Duster pickup.

Right there, on its channel, the brand announces that the April 9 will be released all the details of this premiere, one of the most important this year in the national industry, which will also have the ingredient of the arrival of 1.3 turbo engine. The wait is over.

Renault Duster 1.3 turbo 2021 is anticipated in Colombia

.

What will be the news that this Renault Duster will bring?



one. The new Renault Duster 2022 It corresponds to the second generation of the truck that debuted in 2019 and that landed in our continent at the beginning of last year.

two. This new generation will arrive with aesthetic changes to the exterior that modernize it and with a higher level of equipment and interior quality.

3. The specific points Upgrades are the LED daytime running lights, grille, and front bumpers that include a false bottom shield. The creases on the side, shoulders and low line were ‘marked’ and the wheels redesigned. Behind the stops are new, now square, and there is a new rear door that was also integrated with the bumper and a rear spoiler.

Four. its main mechanical attraction will be the 1.3 Turbo engine from 154 horses that it shares with the Mercedes A-Class and the Nissan Kicks pickup.

5. For this reason, this new engine will now be aligned with the 1.6-liter that also received power adjustments and will now give 115HP. So the new Renault Duster apparently will start from 70 million with the 1.6 engine and from 75.5 million for 1.3 turbo engine. (***)

*** Unofficial prices, unconfirmed.

Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo, prepares its launch in Colombia

DATA

An additional detail, both the panoramic like the gate window have some degrees of inclination plus than those of the first generation, which improved their profile.

In it inside comes with a new presentation, with start button, a screen TFT touch, better materials and the passenger compartment air vents are rectangular.

The capacity of the trunk is 445 liters for the Renault Duster 4×2 and of 376 liters for those with integral 4×4.

Its release was scheduled for the canceled Bogotá Auto Show 2020. This generation debuted in the world in 2019.

The Renault Duster was, until last year, the best-selling truck in Colombia, title that this year snatched the Mazda CX-30.

