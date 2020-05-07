The rivals of the Scuderia do not forget the possible illegality of the Ferrari 2019 engine

The boss of Renault assures that, as motorists, they have the right to know what happened

The Covid-19 does not make Ferrari’s rivals forget that there is an unfinished business: finding out what happened to the 2019 Scuderia engine. Cyril Abiteboul is very aware of this and encourages Mattia Binotto and Jean Todt to explain what happened for the good of the competition.

Ferrari was in the spotlight during 2019 for possible illegalities in its engine. The fact that the FIA ​​announced, at the end of the season, that they had reached a confidential agreement with them to close the case – after failing to demonstrate whether there were illegalities – raised suspicions among their rivals, who insist that they need explanations. Zak Brown was the first to ask for clarity on the matter and now Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul joins him.

“There is still something that needs to be clarified, I have exactly the same opinion as Zak Brown,” Abiteboul said in statements to the official website of Formula 1.

“It is a subject related to the world before the pandemic, but it is something that we should deal with at some point. We live in a totally open world. We do not question the process, we just want to know what happened. that our engine does not raise similar legal questions, “he adds.

Abiteboul defends that Renault, as a motorist, must know what possible illegalities Ferrari committed in order not to repeat them. In addition, he believes that it is most fair that the rules and decisions made are clear to all those involved in the sport.

“It is very simple, we are a manufacturer. I want to make sure that my engine does not pose the same legal questions; I do not think, but I think it only makes sense if the rules and decisions are clear to all participants, that is what we ask. We are not trying to change what has been done. We would like to know to turn the page, “insists the Renault boss to finish.

