Renault has cut 14,600 jobs -4,600 in French factories, 10,000 in the rest of the world- as part of a transformation plan with which it will save 2,000 million euros in the next three years, seeking more efficiency to improve its competitiveness.

Transcendental week for the Alliance. On Wednesday a new business model based on territorial distribution and technology sharing was unveiled. Thursday was Nissan’s turn, which presented a plan to reduce production capacity by 20% to become solvent again. And on Friday it was Renault’s turn.

The diamond brand has presented what it has baptized as “the draft plan to reduce more than 2,000 million euros in fixed costs in the next three years”. A “transformation plan” with which he wants to “re-establish the Group’s competitiveness and guarantee its long-term development in the context of the Alliance”.

Renault notes that the Covid-19 crisis and the challenge of the transition to electromobility make it “imperative” that the “company accelerate its transformation.”

“The Renault Group plans to make the necessary staff readjustments to return to profit and grow sustainably, and is committed to doing so with exemplary dialogue with social partners and local authorities,” Renault announced this Friday.

“This workforce readjustment project will be based on recycling measures, internal mobility and voluntary exits. It will last about three years and will affect some 4,600 jobs in France, to which will be added the reduction of more than 10,000 jobs in the rest of the world”.

Renault estimates that it will save 800 million euros by reducing its investment in Engineering thanks to the new synergies of the Alliance, in the context of its new business model. Optimizing production will save another 650 million, reducing the global capacity from 4.0 million vehicles in 2019 to 3.3 million in 2024.

The company has dismissed its plans to increase the capacity of its factories in Morocco and Romania, has announced that it will study the production it carries out in Russia and that it will make a “study of the rationalization of the manufacture of gearboxes throughout the world”.

In relation to its French factories, Renault has announced that it will study the possibility of creating a center of excellence dedicated to the electric car in its factories in Douai and Mauberge. You will reflect on the conversion of the Dieppe plant when production of the Alpine A110 ends. In Flins they will take over the activities of Choisy-le-roi. At Fonderie de Bretagne, the company will rethink its strategy.

Another 700 million will come from “general optimization and marketing costs.” They will also end their presence in the Chinese gasoline and diesel passenger car market.

Renault estimates that implementing this strategy will involve an investment of 1,200 million euros.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.