Renault’s engineering team, together with the University of Oxford, have designed a shield to make treatment with patients with covid-19 safer.

This new invention against the covid-19 receives the name of ‘Oxford Box’ and has a weight of only seven kilograms. It is built with the environment in mind, with recycled plastic. It is a tool that has just been approved for use in UK hospitals and is already in use by four hospitals, the John Radcliffe, the Churchill and the Nuffield Orthopedic Center in Oxford and the Horton General in Banbury.

The shield is designed to keep frontline covid-19 fighting personnel safe during patient intubation. This invention has been developed thanks to the collaboration of the Silverstone Technology Cluster, which includes the consulting firm Cristina Pace and One Group Engineering.

The Renault team, thanks to their knowledge of computational fluid dynamics, and the Center for Simulation, Teaching and Research at the University of Oxford have played a fundamental role in the development of this innovation.

It is a perfect device for emergencies, which can be stored and sterilized simply and efficiently. Now we are also working on a prototype for children.

Renault CFD chief Paul Cusdin has indicated that Formula 1 calculations have been of great help in ensuring maximum safety. He maintains that this is not a simple invention, but that thanks to him they have been able to take a step forward in their goal of ending the covid-19.

“We have modeled the speed, direction and air flow as we would in Formula 1 and thus we have been able to obtain the best location, size and shape with which we are close to achieving 100% protection. It was difficult to establish the model, but based on Formula 1 we have been able to improve protection. Thanks to this process, we can further help those who really need it“Cusdin has expressed to finish.

