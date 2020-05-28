According to the French press, Renault will announce the firing of 15 thousand people this Friday, as part of its cost reduction plan.

French automobile manufacturer Renault It plans to cut 15,000 jobs worldwide, of which about 4,500 will be cut in France, French media with union sources said Thursday, a day before the company presented its cost reduction plan.

The delegate of the CFDT Renault union, Franck Daout, specified in the chain “BFM TV” about the situation in France that they will not be dismissed, but retirements they will not be covered.

“The good news is that it will be done within the framework of a global negotiation, in a first phase with the public powers and in a second with the union organizations,” he added.

The cost reduction plan that the manufacturer will unveil this Friday seeks to overcome a delicate financial situation which has been aggravated by the coronavirus crisis and for which it does not rule out the closure of plants.

The economic newspaper “Les Échos” added that Renault, according to that plan advanced this Thursday to the workers’ representatives, contemplates a saving of 2 billion euros, equivalent to 20 percent of its fixed costs.

The newspaper stressed that half of the abolition of jobs in France will affect management positions already engineers, and the other half to workers, without any forced exit.

“Les Échos” also indicated that the planned investments in Morocco and Romania will be suspended, and certain mechanical activities “repatriated” from Turkey.

Plans Renault to overcome the current situation, they will be released two days after their alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi announced a convergence plan that will allow savings of up to 40 percent in investments and that contains the decision that the French group assume Europe as a of their “reference regions”.

They also arrive in the same week that the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, presented an 8 billion euro plan to help the automotive sector to deal with the crisis, which includes the commitment of the groups PSA and Renault of manufacturing in France their “clean” electric and hybrid vehicles.

