Renault Captur E-Tech, final test of 25,000 km to the SUV

The “no news, good news” that they teach you as soon as you step foot in journalism school is the best summary that can be made of our marathon test to the new Renault Captur E-Tech. 25,000 km It was the magic number, which we have easily exceeded without having registered a single problem in these six months.

To get started, the new SUV has met with each of the requirements that can be asked of a car in terms of reliability and absence of problems, starting every time the button has been pressed, without untimely stops and, of course! without knowing the meaning of the word crane. In this time he has only visited the Renault facilities for a software update whose effect we have not been able to discover.

25,000 km Renault Captur E-Tech

Really little to tell, not even basic maintenance, scheduled at 30,000 km, it must have happened. Neither heavy wear of the tires, with a minimum depth of 5 mm, nor abnormal oil consumption, nor strange odors from the cabin filter. Everything has ended like the first day.

The end of restrictions on mobility, the resumption of events on the ground and the desire to return to moving on the weekend made the Renault Captur enter in a frantic pace. In just a few weeks the SUV returned to visit Extremadura and Galicia, and broadened its horizons knowing the Levantine coast, the Spanish Motorcycle GP in Jerez and, with the help of our sister magazine Motoverde, visiting the green Cantabrian coast, among other trips .

Variety, therefore, in the routes, in the environments, in the way of driving and in the demand for mechanics.a, which have not made a dent in the Renault Captur E-Tech, nor did the snowstorm at the beginning of the year or the heat that we experienced in our goodbye, all situations in which the air conditioning has worked in an exemplary way, with initial tendency yes to be noisy.

Renault Captur E-Tech: this is the interior.

Renault Captur E-Tech: sensitive to the elements

In these months we have detected how its operation is sensitive to the state of charge of the battery and its temperature, directly influenced by whether it is parked outside or in a garage, at a more battery-friendly temperature. In these conditions, we will not only be able to approach the cheap ones – despite the price of electricity. 50 km in 100% electric modeInstead, we free the heat engine from the task of tempering the battery and, as a consequence, variation in autonomy.

This variability, or understanding the logic of your calculation is one of the improvement points of a more than pleasant driving experience, as Alicia Fernández, head of the Highway Information section sums up: “We visited Levantine lands. The trip was very pleasant, the outward consumption quite adjusted, touching 6 liters on average and with the first kilometers in electric mode. The return was somewhat higher, logical considering that it is a promotion. It is a car in which finding the driving position is easy and the seats are comfortable even after hundreds of kilometers. Of course, the autonomy in gasoline gives many shocks: it goes from infinity to zero in nothing to return later to infinity. ” full tank and battery it is easy to touch the 700 km.

Renault Captur E-Tech.

A good part of the talks along these 25,000 km have been about the transmission, on the change of speeds, the interaction of the two motors and the time that the heat engine supplies the battery even in favorable situations. The bottom line is that this transmission makes the Captur feel at ease at relaxed rhythms., those of the «new normal of driving», with uniform throttle loads and some limitation when on long slopes the gasoline engine manifests itself with strong rises in revs and a more present hum than I would like … or what it would do with a more closed change and with less jump between their relationships. Its position B of the change helps in the descents with a plus of energy recovery, but without reaching that retention that helps us to “stop the car” although it does to keep the speed of descent under control.

The Renault Captur E-Tech, in measurements

At the end of the test, it is time to pass balance. And nothing better for this than to submit to the measurements from our Technical Center, comparing the figures recorded at the beginning and those obtained after 25,000 km. Have you suffered?

Renault Captur E-Tech: with 50 km of electric autonomy at full load.

ACCELERATION: The improvement is significant and is due to the influence of a more consistent initial phase of acceleration.

VELOCITY

TIME WITH 0 KM

TIME WITH 25,000 KM

0-100 km / h10.08 s 9.38 s

0-400 m17.38 s 16.92 s

0-100 m31.64 s 30.92 s

BRAKING: The figures penalize the initials – taken cold and damp. With almost 5mm of tire tread they suggest we could reach 50,000 km.

VELOCITY

SPACE WITH 0 KM

SPACE WITH 25,000 KM

50-0 km / h9.99 m 9.32 m

100-0 km / h39.24 m 38.03 m

120-0 km / h56.34 m 55.1 m

140-0 km / h79.06 m 73.0 m

CONSUMPTIONS: The 30ºC explains the high running time of the heat engine in the city test and its increased consumption. The last 2,500 km of the test reflected an average expenditure of 5.2 l / 100 km.

MEASUREMENT

CONSUMPTION WITH 0 KM

CONSUMPTION WITH 25,000 KM

Urban3.8 l / 100 km 5.02 l / 100 km

Highway6.5 l / 100 km 5.9 l / 100 km

Half5.4 l / 100 km 5.55 l / 100 km

Medium in test8.6 l / 100 km 10.3 l / 100 km

Autonomy722 km 703 km

OVERTAKING: A jump in gear explains the loss in the 60 to 120. We are not sure if the software update had something to do here and in the acceleration start.

OVERTAKING

START IN TEST WITH 0 KM

WITH 25,000 KM

20-30 km / h0.8 s 0.78 s

20-50 km / h2.4 s 2.41 s

60-120 km / h8.3 s 8.76 s

80-120 km / h6.0 s 5.9 s

Renault Captur E-Tech: the testers finish defining it

Carlos Diaz. Technical Center: “I found the Renault Captur E-Tech very satisfactory, with ride comfort and spirited ride. In urban or semi-urban environments where speeds are lower is where you get the most out of it and you can move around 3-4 l / 100 km, simply by driving and adapting to traffic conditions. “

Renault Captur E-Tech passed the great test of Filomena.

Arturo Mateo. Events Motor Motorpress Ibérica: “I drove the Captur for almost 700 km checking the routometer of a classic Rally and found a very nice and capable car, which makes you feel more comfortable at relaxed paces on clear terrain than in a rush through cornering areas. The mode Sport favors the push then, but I still prefer it when driving back home with the satisfaction of duty accomplished ”.

Lorenzo Alcocer. Highway testing team: “That the great novelty of the Captur is its hybrid mechanics, it does not mean that what has impressed me the most is the qualitative and quantitative advance over its predecessor. I would not say that it is a great urban but almost a“ mini ”Scénic and, surely, the most versatile model in the segment. Great driving feel, interior versatility… and with my infrastructures, I have benefited daily from its electric mobility. Of course, I would have appreciated greater autonomy. “