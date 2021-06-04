Renault Captur 2021: new E-Tech hybrid version

The Renault Captur range will soon welcome a new hybrid version, which will be added to the existing gasoline and plug-in hybrid.

June 3, 2021 (1:20 PM CET)

The Renault Captur debuts a new hybrid E-Tech version.

The second generation Renault Captur its range continues to increase. Currently, the French urban SUV is sold in different versions of 90 and 140 hp petrol, 101 hp LPG and the 160 hp E-Tech plug-in hybrid. Precisely, this last variant is the protagonist of our last test of medium duration.

Now, the new hybrid E-Tech version in the Renault Captur, with ECO label of the DGT. The mechanical scheme is similar to those of Renault Clio E-Tech Y Arkana E-Tech, all of them seated on the same platform and with 140 hp: three engines in total, one of gasoline, atmospheric, with 91 CV; and apart, two electric motors of 22 and 49 CV, for a combined power that, in this case, is announced as 145 hp.

The Renault Captur, now also with a 145 hp non-plug-in hybrid version.

It will have a 1.2 kWh lithium-ion battery hidden under the floor of the trunk; This will guarantee you to travel several kilometers in electric power at speeds that, depending on the load we make with the accelerator, could easily reach 75 km / h. Renault assures that can be completed up to 80 percent of the time in electric mode provided it is used in urban areas, achieving a 40 percent saving in consumption compared to its gasoline equivalent. Its consumption will be around, as we have already verified in the equivalent Arkana already waiting to know the official figures, below 5 liters per 100 km.

If you want to know the opinions about any car, such as this Renault Captur, you can already ask your questions to real owners. Through a new collaborative platform, they will give you their personal and independent opinion. You can do it now by entering here.

The Renault Captur E-Tech hybrid will have three driving modes in his “Multi-sense” program: “Mashed potatoes”, Forcing the vehicle to move in electric mode whenever possible; “MySense”, The standard mode and which automatically manages the different propulsion systems; Y “Sport”, Achieving the best acceleration with the sum of all the engines at the same time. Placing the gear selector lever in the mode “B”, the driver may benefit from increased electrical retention when you release your foot from the accelerator.

In Spain the hybrid Renault Captur will be sold at a starting price of 24,849 euros, which means more than 6,600 euros of different compared to the plug-in hybrid Captur. It will be marketed in three trim levels: “Intens”, “Zen” and “RS Line”.