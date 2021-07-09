Renault Captur 1.3 Turbo 2022. Renewal with star

Since its launch, the Renault Captur It has been characterized by its good design and interior space. Widely received on the streets, it is also the result of an interesting work that was developed with the same platform as the Duster.

The renewal of Renault Captur Brazil follows the same steps recently seen in other markets. The family SUV received slight cosmetic touches; improvements in the interior finishes, ergonomics and new equipment, in addition to the new 1.3 TCe engine.

Gallery: New Renault Captur 1.3 Turbo.

Visually, at the front the grille is slightly larger, with chrome accents and a gloss black finish. The bumper was redesigned with new air intakes, LED headlights for the top-of-the-range versions, and the daytime running lights adopt continuous LEDs.

It also debuted wheels, and on the rear, the novelty is the identification plate with the Duster inscription painted in body color, previously chrome.

The top-of-the-range model receives more noble materials. The steering wheel is new and looks better; the steering column is now adjustable in height and depth. The sound commands remain in one piece on the column.

The new console helps to improve the internal environment and sports a redesigned cup holder, a storage space in front of the gear lever, aluminum finishes around the handle and a bar, also in aluminum, that houses the engine start button, that you no longer need to place on the card.

The turbo engine (Mercedes) is a 1.3 TCe engine developed between the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance with Daimler. With a displacement of 1,332 cm³, it generates a power of 162 horsepower.

The steering is already fully electric and another novelty is the CVT box, exclusive for this 1.3 Turbo engine, which now simulates 8 gears.

Photos: Other details of the new Renault Captur recently presented in Brazil.

According to Renault, Captur 1.3 TCe It accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 9.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 190 km / h.

It also adopted the start-stop system.

Initially, the Captur will be sold in Brazil under the Zen versions (124,500 real), Intense (129,500) and the top of the Iconic range (138,500). Later it will reach other markets, including Colombia.

