Renault bets on Spanish factories

Renaulution Spain

Landing the plan explained by Luca de Meo, the Renault group has awarded three new models at the Palencia Factory and will arrive between the years 2022, 2023 and 2024. They will all be from the segment SUV and between sizes C and D, those that suppose a better economic margin for the signature. In addition, the Body and Assembly Factory of Valladolid swill be in charge of assembling other two vehicles B SUV and B + SUV as of the year 2024. All these developments will be hybrids, thus introducing the plants to the new era of electrified mobility and ensuring their relevance for the group in the coming years.

The components industry is also vital for the automobile industry and, in that case, the Valladolid Motor Factory will receive the order to produce a new family of blocks. Seville, for its part, is left with the creation of two new gearboxes for 2022 and 2024. Without forgetting the Valladolid R + D + i Center, which takes on various responsibilities for new products. That is, we will not only be in charge of setting up, but also of devising and being the architects of the transformation and electrification by Renault, with projects such as the introduction of hydrogen.

This recognition will serve to boost the Spanish economy, at the same time that it will position us as a competitive and ambitious country in the environmental aspect of the automotive industry. With this commitment, Renault will formalize about 1 000 permanent contracts in Spain, maintaining its importance in Spanish GDP, of which it is responsible for 1.5% and 5% of national exports.