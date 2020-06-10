Abiteboul claims they would lose 20-30% efficiency without MGU-H

Asks to prepare the regulations for the 2026 power unit

The head of Renault in Formula 1, Cyril Abiteboul, is committed to keeping the MGU-H in the power units of the future, given that in terms of efficiency it means saving around 50 kilos of fuel per race.

The next generation of power units is still unknown, but from Renault they begin to position themselves. Abiteboul is willing to maintain the MGU-H despite the headache it has caused for some motorists.

“We have the MGU-H for engine fuel efficiency. Are we prepared to say that we will lose about 20-30% efficiency? I don’t see ourselves carrying more fuel, because we already know that the cars will be even heavier in 2022. ”

“We are talking about another 50 kilos of fuel if we eliminate the MGU-H to have the same energy density. It is a very difficult equation. In the perspective that the cars are not lighter, I think it will be difficult to remove this device if we want reach the same level of sustainable energy. ”

“You can have a lot of power, sure, but if you want to have a sustainable power in Formula 1, it is difficult to do without this component,” said Cyril Abiteboul, according to the British magazine Autosport.

On the other hand, the French ask the FIA ​​and FOM to prepare the regulations related to the 2026 power units and, above all, ‘demands’ that they be cheap and with a technology according to the needs of the automotive industry.

“It is still very expensive to maintain and run on these engines. The next step is to take a good look at what can be done to make sure that the next generation of power units is more economical,” he added.

“We are starting to think about what we would like, at least in terms of goals for the sport. I have mentioned the economic sustainability of the next power unit as the most important thing, but the next thing to think about is the technology involved ”

“We need to think about that, and it’s going to be the next battleground, in my opinion. We would like to agree on an engine principle for 2021 or 2022, so that development can start in 2023. That’s the kind of planning we have in mind, “said Abiteboul to conclude.

